Why Market Research Is Important for Strategic Decision Making in the Retail Banking Industry | Read Infiniti's Latest Success Story to Gain Detailed Insights

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest market research engagement for a retail banking company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to optimize their business processes and drive better customer experience. Also, this article explains in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client personalize their service offerings for lucrative customer segments and enhance market share by 31%.

Although the US retail banking industry has been experiencing positive growth over the past few years, the industry is not free of challenges. Rising competitive pressure, entry of new players, and customer experience management hurdles are increasing challenges for companies operating in the retail banking industry. Also, the increasingly complex environment demands retail banking companies to revamp their business processes and adopt a customer-centric business model. As such, companies are now partnering with firms like Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market research solutions.

The business challenge: The client is a retail banking company based out of the United States. The client faced difficulties in acquiring new customers due to the rising competition from community banks, FinTech companies, and national banks. Also, they faced challenges in creating a personal connection with their customers by providing personalized service offerings. As a result, they were unable to keep up with the demands of their customers and started losing valuable customers to their competitors.

They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market research solutions. By leveraging Infiniti’s market research solution, they wanted to keep pace with the US retail banking industry transformations and gather data-driven insights about their customers.

The solution offered: By leveraging Infiniti’s expertise in offering competitive intelligence solution, our experts helped the client to analyze their competitors’ service offerings, communication channels, and pricing structures. Our experts also conducted a market opportunity analysis, where they helped the client to analyze profitable market opportunities and track regional market developments.

Furthermore, by conducting a customer intelligence study, our experts helped the client to gather comprehensive insights into the target customer segments. The insights obtained from Infiniti’s market research solution helped the client to optimize their processes to meet the market demand. Also, they were able to devise personalized strategies for their customers and enhance CX. In addition, they were able to enhance their market share by 31%.

Infiniti’s market research solution helped the client to:

Enhance customer loyalty and reduce customer churn

Adopt a customer-centric approach and make well-informed business decisions

Infiniti’s market research solution offered predictive insights on:

Understanding the regulatory landscape in the US

Sustaining a leading edge in the US retail banking industry

