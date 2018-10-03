Log in
Why Move When You Can Improve? Find Out at The Novi Home Show, October 12-14

10/03/2018 | 12:48pm CEST

NOVI, MI / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2018 / With demand for new homes growing faster than subdivisions can be built, remodeling is experiencing an upswing in Michigan. For many people considering a home improvement project - from aging in place to updating and modernizing - the first step is a trip to The Novi Home Show at Suburban Collection Showplace, Novi, October 12-14.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/513212/fcbfdf87-ceff-43ea-ba5d-886e32819c6b.jpeg

"With a tight housing market and low interest rates for home improvement loans, it makes sense to remodel or upgrade your home whether you are planning on staying in it for a few more years or looking to sell in the new year," said Mike Stoskopf, Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan executive officer.

According to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), it was estimated that 828,219 owner-occupied homes in Michigan would undergo an average of $8,190 worth of improvements in 2018.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/513212/NoviHomeShow.jpg

Celebrating its 25th year of putting on a fall consumer show, The Novi Home Show has nearly 150 booths featuring experts in home improvement including heating and cooling, roofing, waterproofing, additions and so much more.

"When it comes to renovating or updating a home, there are some things that are just best left to professionals. After all, your home is probably the largest investment you've made," said Stoskopf.

These are projects that include dangerous elements like wiring and roofing, projects that use expensive materials or tools or are extremely time consuming.

"When you figure in materials, labor and stress, it just makes sense to come to The Novi Home Show to talk with experienced professionals to assess costs and other factors before deciding if it is a project you can handle on your own," said Stoskopf.

The Novi Home Show will be held October 12-14 at Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi, Friday 2-8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Adult admission (ages 13 and over) is $10; seniors (ages 55 and over) is $9; and children ages 12 and under admitted free! Parking not included in ticket price. Special "$5 after 5" admission pricing on Friday and Saturday.

Because standing in line bites, purchase advanced tickets at www.novihomeshow.com, sponsored by Mosquito One.

For more information, visit www.novihomeshow.com. Coupons for $1-off admission available at Metro Detroit Dunkin' Donuts locations, Great Lakes Ace Hardware locations, IndoorOutdoor Resource magazine and Detroit Newspapers Homestyle, and our Facebook (www.facebook.com/NoviHomeandGardenShows), Pinterest (www.pinterest.com/hbaofsemi) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/novihomeandgardenshows) pages.

Contact:

Gretchen Monette
Agency: All Seasons Communications
Phone: (586) 752-6381 Cell: (248)981-3852
gmonette@allseasonscommunications.com

SOURCE: Novi Home and Garden Shows


