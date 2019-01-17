Why Residences at the Hard Rock Hotel Davos offers the perfect investment for business and leisure travellers

LONDON, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The town of Davos in Switzerland has become famous for the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, which hosts the globe’s most powerful political and business leaders each year. But it’s also an outstanding destination for all types of business and leisure tourists, thanks to its stunning scenery, fantastic ski slopes and proximity to Zurich.



One aspirational new project offers buyers a chance to own a slice of this incredible Alpine town. Residences at the Hard Rock Hotel Davos, which is featured in the latest issue of European CEO magazine, is a collection of 31 high-specification one and two-bedroom serviced apartments with modern decor – all against a stunning mountain backdrop boasting the highest ski resort in the Alps.

With prices starting from €740,000, the Hard Rock Hotel’s residences present a fantastic opportunity to purchase in Switzerland, free from the usual restrictions on foreign ownership. Buyers will also enjoy a healthy return on investment when the apartments are not in use, as the Hard Rock Hotel will rent them out.

World-renowned architect Woods Bagot has designed each property to exacting standards, combining Swiss quality and design with a unique twist. Each apartment has Crittal-style mirrored walls, large bathrooms and modern kitchens.

Buyers will benefit from VIP access to a suite of first-class amenities, including a fully equipped spa, pool and fitness centre, as well as private dining rooms and The 5th, which is renowned for being the only rooftop bar and terrace in Davos with a 360-degree view.

When not enjoying their chic apartments, buyers can explore the wonders of Davos. The location boasts the largest skiable area in the Swiss Alps, more than 300km of well-groomed pistes and 200km of cross-country ski rails. They can also participate in a wide range of outdoor activities, such as mountain biking and paragliding in the summer months.

To find out more about Residences at the Hard Rock Hotel Davos, check out an exclusive article in the latest issue of European CEO, available in print, on tablet and online now.

www.europeanceo.com

World News Media is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.

CONTACT INFORMATION

World News Media

Elizabeth Matsangou

Editorial Department

+44 (0)20 7553 4162

elizabeth.matsangou@wnmedia.com



