Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Why Solar Panels Alone Can't Protect Homeowners from Grid Outages

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 07:00am EST

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEOVOLTA INC. (OTCQB: NEOV) Catastrophic wildfires and power shutdowns have many Californians looking to solar energy as an alternative to the grid. But an unfortunate reality is that despite all the benefits it brings, rooftop solar panels alone will not operate or provide backup power if the grid goes down. For grid-tied solar panels to operate during a blackout, they must be paired with an energy storage system. These systems take the energy generated by solar panels and store it in a battery for later use.

One of the most powerful residential storage systems comes from San Diego: the NeoVolta NV14. When the lights go out, the NV14 automatically disconnects from the grid and immediately starts powering the essential loads needed to stay comfortable and connected during a crisis. With a high storage capacity of 14.4 kilowatt hours and 7.6 kW of continuous power, the NV14 easily outperforms competitors in its class. Homeowners who need even more storage capacity can add a second battery (the NV24) and avoid the expense of installing another entire system; this option will be available in December 2019.

Unlike most energy storage systems on the market, the NeoVolta NV14 uses advanced lithium iron phosphate chemistry in its battery. Lithium iron phosphate batteries have been proven to be safer, cleaner, and longer lasting than ordinary lithium ion batteries.

The NV14 can connect with any residential solar installation—new or existing, AC or DC—allowing homeowners to design a system that is tailored to their needs. With the NeoVolta smartphone app, users can monitor system performance 24/7.

The NV14 is currently being installed in Southern California but will be expanding to Northern California in the next six months.

Along with energy security and peace of mind, the NV14 offers homeowners significant savings. When conditions are normal and the grid is up, the solar energy stored in its battery is used during evening “peak demand” hours when utility rates are often twice as high.

“Prolonged power outages are now a fact of life for California and will be for many years to come,” said Brent Willson, CEO of NeoVolta. “Every resident needs to be prepared for these emergencies. If you have rooftop solar or plan to have it installed, the best solution to make your home resilient is the NV14 home energy storage system.”

About NeoVolta - NeoVolta designs, develops and manufactures utility-bill reducing residential energy storage batteries capable of powering your home even when the grid goes down. With a focus on safer Lithium-Iron Phosphate chemistry, the NV14 is equipped with a solar rechargeable 14.4 kWh battery, a 7,680-Watt inverter and a web-based energy management system with 24/7 monitoring. By storing energy instead of sending it back to the grid, consumers can protect themselves against blackouts, avoid expensive peak demand electricity rates charged by utility companies when solar panels aren’t producing, and get one step closer to grid independence.

For more information visit: http://www.NeoVolta.com  email us: IR@NeoVolta.com or call us: 858-239-2029

Forward-Looking Statements: Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the continued increase in utility rates. Although NeoVolta believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. NeoVolta has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under the "Risk Factors" section of NeoVolta’s Form 1-A filing filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and updated from time to time in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. NeoVolta undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:24aProQR to Present at Upcoming Scientific Conferences
GL
07:24aHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Investors Who Suffered Significant Losses to Contact Firm, Securities Fraud Class Action Has Been Filed
GL
07:24aWereldhave launches service app to support the shopping center business community
GL
07:23aPUBL : First new a321lr to enter sas fleet
AQ
07:23aQANTAS AIRWAYS : Centenary celebrations take off as direct london-sydney research flight lands
AQ
07:23aUNITED AIRLINES : ExpressJet Airlines, a United Express Carrier, Begins Assigning Crewmembers to Chicago E175 Base
AQ
07:21aBEST BLACK FRIDAY MAKEUP & SKINCARE DEALS FOR 2019 : Early Jeffree Star, Kylie, Lancome & Clinique Deals Listed by Spending Lab
BU
07:21aOPay raises $120 million from investors including Meituan-Dianping, GaoRong Capital, Source Code Capital
GL
07:20aELUMEO SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07:20aDENISON MINES : Announces CAD$4.1 Million Bought Deal Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : confirms 2019 outlook, medium-term financial targets
2ArcelorMittal willing to re-commit to Ilva steel plant on three conditions
3BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDA : Euronext, SIX Group launch battle for Madrid bourse
4TESLA INC. : TESLA : Ford bets on an electric Mustang to charge its turnaround
5AVIVA PLC : Aviva to keep Singapore, China operations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group