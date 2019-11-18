Why Solar Panels Alone Can't Protect Homeowners from Grid Outages

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEOVOLTA INC. (OTCQB: NEOV) – Catastrophic wildfires and power shutdowns have many Californians looking to solar energy as an alternative to the grid . But an unfortunate reality is that despite all the benefits it brings, rooftop solar panels alone will not operate or provide backup power if the grid goes down. For grid-tied solar panels to operate during a blackout, they must be paired with an energy storage system . These systems take the energy generated by solar panels and store it in a battery for later use.



One of the most powerful residential storage systems comes from San Diego: the NeoVolta NV14. When the lights go out, the NV14 automatically disconnects from the grid and immediately starts powering the essential loads needed to stay comfortable and connected during a crisis. With a high storage capacity of 14.4 kilowatt hours and 7.6 kW of continuous power, the NV14 easily outperforms competitors in its class. Homeowners who need even more storage capacity can add a second battery (the NV24) and avoid the expense of installing another entire system; this option will be available in December 2019.

Unlike most energy storage systems on the market, the NeoVolta NV14 uses advanced lithium iron phosphate chemistry in its battery. Lithium iron phosphate batteries have been proven to be safer, cleaner, and longer lasting than ordinary lithium ion batteries.

The NV14 can connect with any residential solar installation —new or existing, AC or DC—allowing homeowners to design a system that is tailored to their needs. With the NeoVolta smartphone app, users can monitor system performance 24/7.

The NV14 is currently being installed in Southern California but will be expanding to Northern California in the next six months.

Along with energy security and peace of mind, the NV14 offers homeowners significant savings. When conditions are normal and the grid is up, the solar energy stored in its battery is used during evening “peak demand” hours when utility rates are often twice as high.

“Prolonged power outages are now a fact of life for California and will be for many years to come,” said Brent Willson, CEO of NeoVolta. “Every resident needs to be prepared for these emergencies. If you have rooftop solar or plan to have it installed, the best solution to make your home resilient is the NV14 home energy storage system.”

About NeoVolta - NeoVolta designs, develops and manufactures utility-bill reducing residential energy storage batteries capable of powering your home even when the grid goes down. With a focus on safer Lithium-Iron Phosphate chemistry, the NV14 is equipped with a solar rechargeable 14.4 kWh battery, a 7,680-Watt inverter and a web-based energy management system with 24/7 monitoring. By storing energy instead of sending it back to the grid, consumers can protect themselves against blackouts, avoid expensive peak demand electricity rates charged by utility companies when solar panels aren’t producing, and get one step closer to grid independence.

For more information visit: http://www.NeoVolta.com email us: IR@NeoVolta.com or call us: 858-239-2029

Forward-Looking Statements: Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the continued increase in utility rates. Although NeoVolta believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. NeoVolta has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under the "Risk Factors" section of NeoVolta’s Form 1-A filing filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and updated from time to time in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. NeoVolta undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.