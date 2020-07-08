Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Why Some Experts Predict Potential Rise of ‘Ghost' Tax Preparers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 01:13pm EDT

Tax professionals say there could be ramifications to the industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic

​It is a problem that continues to haunt federal and state enforcement teams. Self proclaimed “professional” tax preparers who lure taxpayers in with low fees, often touting “big and fast” tax refunds, then disappear right after the tax filing deadline hits the stroke of midnight.

“Eventually the taxpayer is left with a financial mess and the tax preparer is nowhere to be found. We call them ghost tax preparers,” said Susie DiMaggio, chair of the California Tax Education Council (CTEC), a state-mandated nonprofit organization that manages the registration of 40,000 tax preparers.

“There is concern we may see more of them due to the COVID pandemic. Scammers are known to take advantage of hardships, especially when there’s stimulus and additional tax refunds at play,” DiMaggio said.

Here’s how ghost tax preparers work. ​They print out tax returns for clients, tell them to sign and mail it out. What many taxpayers fail to notice is the tax return will not show the tax preparer’s signature. For electronically filed tax returns, their name is also left out. These tax returns are filed as “self prepared.”

“The law requires paid tax preparers to sign client tax returns,” DiMaggio said. “That’s what makes these so-called ‘ghosts’ scary. They purposely don’t sign so they’re not responsible for any consequences. And there’s always many reasons why they want to stay hidden.”

Other typical scams include...

  • Sticking a business label on the tax return instead of signing it by name. Clients get the label copy so it looks as though they signed it; however, a blank copy without a business label is filed.
  • Claim they “forgot” to sign the tax return and promise to sign “later” after payment is received.
  • Require payment in cash only and not provide a receipt.
  • Invent income to qualify their clients for tax credits.
  • Claim fake deductions and boost the size of the refund.
  • Direct refunds into their bank account instead of the taxpayer’s account.

​California taxpayers should always verify the tax preparer is legally qualified. State law requires anyone who prepares tax returns for a fee to be either an ​attorney​, ​certified public accountant (CPA)​, CTEC-registered tax preparer (CRTP)​ o​r ​enrolled agent (EA)​. Taxpayers can submit anonymous reports about questionable tax preparers to CTEC.org. All reports are sent to the California Franchise Tax Board (FTB), the enforcement arm for CTEC. Unregistered tax preparers could face penalties up to $5,000.

CTEC is a nonprofit organization that was established in 1997 by the California State Legislature to protect taxpayers against fraudulent and incompetent tax preparers.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:20pWIRECARD : U.S. DoJ examining Wirecard as part of probe into alleged bank-fraud conspiracy - WSJ
RE
02:20pBrunei Shell Marketing (BSM) Selects P97's PetroZone® to Enable the Shell Motorist App at 36 Sites Across Brunei
BU
02:19pGOPUFF : Continues Miami Growth with New Local Business Partnerships, Free Delivery Offer
BU
02:16pASGN INCORPORATED : Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
02:12pFOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : Sale by Nabuboto and Innelec Multimedia of All Their Focus Home Interactive Shares to Neology Holding
BU
02:11pMSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:11pGilat Updates on Purported Filing of Complaint
AQ
02:08pSCOTUS ALERT : Adding ".com" To A Generic Term Can Be A Trademark
AQ
02:05pCIT : Joins with Customers to Deliver Acts of Caring to Communities
PR
02:05pGLAXOSMITHKLINE : Man who killed son waited too long to sue antidepressant maker, court rules
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Boohoo reviews British supply chain after factory report fallout
2Nokia shares fall on concerns over potential loss of Verizon business
3NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : JP Morgan is Neutral
4MAN SE : MAN Truck & Bus Names Andreas Tostmann as Executive Board Chairman
5MERCK KGAA : EXCLUSIVE: EU secures potential COVID-19 drugs from Roche, Germany's Merck - source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group