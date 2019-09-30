Why Sweden's Retail Sector is Captivating International Retailers | Infiniti's Latest Blog Reveals

A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their latest article on why Sweden’s retail sector is captivating international retailers. In this blog, experts at Infiniti take you through some key factors that are fueling the attractiveness of Sweden’s retail sector among international retailers.

Sweden is considered as an ideal market by several international retailers, primarily due to factors including highly skilled labor force, sophisticated consumers, innovation and technological advancements, smooth business procedures, and stable economy of the country. Sweden has been consistently ranked as one of the most competitive, globalized, and productive countries in the world despite having a relatively smaller population. Furthermore, Sweden’s central location and strategic gateway to Northern Europe have also made it a convenient logistics hub and place for consolidated business operations.

Why is Sweden an ideal market for international retailers?

Strong retail sector growth

Fueled by steady population growth and rising disposable income, the Swedish retail sector has enjoyed consecutive growth over the past two decades. Growth in both private consumption and retail sales is stronger in Sweden than most of the European countries and is forecast to outperform most of these countries in the next few years.

Rising population

Sweden’s population is growing steadily, especially in urban areas. Net immigration, increasing birth rates, and low mortality are key factors that are contributing to this growth. The population in Sweden is expected to rise over the next decade, creating a broader set of audience for the retail sector companies to target and serve.

Growth of e-tail

Online sales account for a sizeable portion of the total retail sector sales. Items including consumer electronics, clothes, and books are among the most sold items through e-tail. The consumers in Sweden also indulge in shopping from international sites, especially in the case of fashion items and accessories.

Shopping tourism

The fashionable lifestyle and five-star culinary adventures are garnering the attention of travelers from around the globe to Sweden. Also, tourism is the fastest growing industry in Sweden. This has had a significant impact on the retail sector and shopping culture in the region. Revenues from international visitors have doubled in the last five-years and visitor volumes have increased faster than the European average.

Opportunities for different retail segments

Sweden is well suited to new retail concepts and there are several opportunities available in most segments in the retail sector. The retail market here is unregulated, proving to be highly favorable to international retailers. However, as the global retail industry has expanded rapidly into new markets, the Swedish and Nordic markets have been relatively untapped by international retailers.

Favorable logistics hub

Sweden ranks as one of the most trade-friendly and logistics efficient nations in the world by smoothly moving goods and connecting manufacturers and consumers with intentional markets. Sweden is the preferred choice when companies consolidate distribution and warehousing activities in Northern Europe to one central location.

