Why Wait for the New Year to Get Fit & Healthy? Start Your Better Nutrition Habits Now with an Omega Juicer Nutrition System

The holiday season can be a hectic and energy draining time of year—full
of tempting, unhealthy food choices. Sugary and fatty foods are
everywhere, often resulting in holiday hyper-consumption, followed by
weight gain, low-energy AND New Year’s resolutions to improve health and
wellness. Why wait for New Year’s to get healthy? Why not start good
habits now with an Omega® Juicer Nutrition System?
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920006025/en/
Omega® NC800HDS Premium Juicer and Nutrition System (Photo: Business Wire)
According to a recent Nielsen
study, “Health and wellness are top priorities for U.S. consumers as
January takes hold, “staying fit and healthy” is our top resolution,
coming in at 37%, followed closely by “lose weight” (32%).” And that the
same study shows that “43% of Americans say they plan to lose weight by
making healthier food choices.” An Omega Juicer Nutrition System is an
affordable investment for consumers who want to take charge of their
personal health and wellness.
The Omega® Guarantee: Drink Well, Eat well, Live Well, All
Year Long:
An Omega
Premium Juicer And Nutrition System is the most useful appliance in
the kitchen to meet your healthy needs throughout the year! The benefits
of juicing include instant energy and immune system boosts (perfect for
the holiday season), getting your daily nutrients, cleansing and
detoxifying, weight loss, and so much more! And our low speed,
masticating juicers are multi-purpose nutrition systems that do more
than juice. While they are ideal for juicing fruits and enjoying SUGAR
free fruit juice), veggies, leafy greens, and wheatgrass; the food
processing attachments can be used to make nut milks, oil-free nut
butters, all-natural baby food, fruit sorbets and even extract homemade,
gluten-free pasta or mince herbs! Healthy options are endless with Omega
Juicer Nutrition Systems!
The
Omega® NC800HDS Premium Juicer and Nutrition System is one of our
most popular low speed masticating juicers. Designed to look stylish on
any countertop, it has a compact footprint and comes in a silver or red
finish. It features 5 adjustable pressure settings, an 80 RPM, single
auger, and a powerful 2HP motor that generates more torque to process
tough ingredients. The low speed function minimizes heat build-up and
oxidation. It’s easy to clean with automatic pulp ejection. Quiet
operation. Omega Low Speed Horizontal Juicer Nutrition System prices
range from $299.95 to $499.95. Featured unit is available for $329.95 in
stores, online and through omegajuicers.com.
About Omega Juicers:
Headquartered in Harrisburg, PA. Since 1985, Omega has developed many of
the most efficient and reliable juicers available, proudly offering all
styles of juicing equipment from its “One Stop Shop for All Your Juicing
Needs.” Today, the company is recognized as an undisputed leader in the
production of juicers, as well as high-quality blenders and beverage
equipment. For more information visit www.OmegaJuicers.com.
Editor’s Note: For more information on Omega Juicers, the
benefits of juicing, or hi-res. Images, contact Meagan Bradley at 954.202.7419
or at MBradley@thelegacycompanies.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920006025/en/