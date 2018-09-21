Why Wait for the New Year to Get Fit & Healthy? Start Your Better Nutrition Habits Now with an Omega Juicer Nutrition System

The holiday season can be a hectic and energy draining time of year—full of tempting, unhealthy food choices. Sugary and fatty foods are everywhere, often resulting in holiday hyper-consumption, followed by weight gain, low-energy AND New Year’s resolutions to improve health and wellness. Why wait for New Year’s to get healthy? Why not start good habits now with an Omega® Juicer Nutrition System?

According to a recent Nielsen study, “Health and wellness are top priorities for U.S. consumers as January takes hold, “staying fit and healthy” is our top resolution, coming in at 37%, followed closely by “lose weight” (32%).” And that the same study shows that “43% of Americans say they plan to lose weight by making healthier food choices.” An Omega Juicer Nutrition System is an affordable investment for consumers who want to take charge of their personal health and wellness.

The Omega® Guarantee: Drink Well, Eat well, Live Well, All Year Long:

An Omega Premium Juicer And Nutrition System is the most useful appliance in the kitchen to meet your healthy needs throughout the year! The benefits of juicing include instant energy and immune system boosts (perfect for the holiday season), getting your daily nutrients, cleansing and detoxifying, weight loss, and so much more! And our low speed, masticating juicers are multi-purpose nutrition systems that do more than juice. While they are ideal for juicing fruits and enjoying SUGAR free fruit juice), veggies, leafy greens, and wheatgrass; the food processing attachments can be used to make nut milks, oil-free nut butters, all-natural baby food, fruit sorbets and even extract homemade, gluten-free pasta or mince herbs! Healthy options are endless with Omega Juicer Nutrition Systems!

The Omega® NC800HDS Premium Juicer and Nutrition System is one of our most popular low speed masticating juicers. Designed to look stylish on any countertop, it has a compact footprint and comes in a silver or red finish. It features 5 adjustable pressure settings, an 80 RPM, single auger, and a powerful 2HP motor that generates more torque to process tough ingredients. The low speed function minimizes heat build-up and oxidation. It’s easy to clean with automatic pulp ejection. Quiet operation. Omega Low Speed Horizontal Juicer Nutrition System prices range from $299.95 to $499.95. Featured unit is available for $329.95 in stores, online and through omegajuicers.com.

About Omega Juicers:

Headquartered in Harrisburg, PA. Since 1985, Omega has developed many of the most efficient and reliable juicers available, proudly offering all styles of juicing equipment from its “One Stop Shop for All Your Juicing Needs.” Today, the company is recognized as an undisputed leader in the production of juicers, as well as high-quality blenders and beverage equipment. For more information visit www.OmegaJuicers.com.

