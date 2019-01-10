Why Website.com's Abandoned Cart Recovery Feature Can Significantly Increase Profits For Online Store Owners

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Website.com, one of the largest code-free, drag and drop ecommerce builders , is proud to introduce a new abandoned cart recovery feature to help online store owners win back their customers. The abandoned cart recovery feature retains potential customers who leave their website without finishing their purchase.



The abandoned cart recovery feature allows store owners to keep track of potential customers who had placed items in their shopping cart but failed to check out. These consumers often abandon carts without meaning to, and may have simply left the page by accident. Customers may also have had a change of heart, or had become distracted before completing the purchase. Merchants can use the abandoned cart recovery email tool to easily send out a reminder or incentive to shoppers to return to their online store and complete the order.

“It is much easier to persuade a shopper with an abandoned cart than a completely new customer to make a purchase,” says Stuart Williams, director of marketing at Website.com. “When shoppers place items in a cart, their interest in your products is already expressed - sometimes a nudge is all that is needed to get them to make a purchase.”

As one of the leading code-free online store builders, Website.com allows merchants to create and manage an online store without charging any commission or subscription fees. Users can choose to upgrade their free plan to access premium features when they are ready to advance their business. Website.com is expecting to see online store owners use the abandoned cart recovery feature to maximise potential conversions and continue their growth of sales following the busy holiday season.

