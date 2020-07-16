Log in
Why is Healthcare Market Segmentation Becoming the ‘New Normal'? | Infiniti's Research Experts Provide In-Depth Market Insights

07/16/2020 | 11:17am EDT

Infiniti Research is a premier provider of market and customer intelligence solutions. Having 15+ years of experience with in-depth, accurate, and reliable research, our strategic approaches and solutions provide our clients with a competitive edge. Our teams offer expertise in 50+ industries across the globe, and ensure consistency of our research. Our solutions and recommendations are built on a strong foundation of actionable intelligence. Contact Us for more information.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200716005423/en/

Key Benefits of Healthcare Market Segmentation (Graphic: Business Wire)

Key Benefits of Healthcare Market Segmentation (Graphic: Business Wire)

Market segmentation is becoming a crucial approach for healthcare providers as the industry shifts focus to patient-centric care. Market segmentation is used to group customers into diverse groups based on similarities, to further analyze each group and identify key factors affecting their behavior. Awareness of consumer preferences Is necessary to support consumer engagement in healthcare. Market segmentation provides insights into the behavior of consumers. However, to effectively implement healthcare market segmentation, it is important to understand the key benefits. Infiniti’s industry experts state three key benefits of market segmentation in this article.

Request a free proposal from our industry experts for a detailed healthcare market segmentation study.

“Healthcare market segmentation is a relatively new concept. It provides insights into the behavior of healthcare consumers in an environment where healthcare is moving rapidly towards patient-centered care which is premised on individuals becoming more active participants in managing their healthcare plans,” says a healthcare industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Healthcare Market Segmentation is an important step towards patient centered treatment in the evolving healthcare industry. Infiniti’s research experts outlines the key benefits to market segmentation:

  • Learning information that sets patients apart, in terms of behaviour and attitues, is one of the best ways to improve communication and care provided.
  • Deliver the right message to the right group can help improve the results of healthcare marketing immensely.
  • Learning area or neihbourhood specific details can help efficiently distribute services and providers.
  • Want to learn more in-depth benefits and applications of healthcare market segmentation? Read the complete article

Infiniti Research has 15+ years of experience working in collaboration with healthcare clients to offer solutions that addresses their unique business challenges and related growth opportunities. Get in touch with an industry expert for more insights on market segmentation and other beneficial market intelligence solutions.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2020
