Why is Marketing Mix Modeling Inevitable for Your Business? | Quantzig's New Success Story Offers Comprehensive Insights

02/10/2020 | 09:39am EST

A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latest marketing mix modeling engagement for a leading manufacturer of household goods based out of the United States.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200210005449/en/

Want to develop a marketing strategy that suits your business plan? Request a FREE proposal to learn how we can help.

Today the analytics evolution has been further propelled by the advances in technology, broadening the scope of the marketing mix modeling to include marketing, operations, and external factors to dramatically improve the speed-to-insight. With data expected to grow tri-fold in the coming years, businesses are focusing on leveraging marketing mix modeling to quantify the impact of marketing efforts on sales and marketing ROI. Moreover, the rise in the adoption of marketing mix modeling has also increased the need to improve speed, granularity, and holistic reporting skills to enhance marketing effectiveness. Due to this, marketing mix modeling has now become a key influencer of marketing strategies.

Get a more accurate and actionable read on the impact of your marketing efforts with advanced marketing analytics solutions. Schedule a FREE demo to learn more.

“Our marketing analytics solutions enables marketers to measure, manage and analyze marketing performance to maximize marketing effectiveness and optimize return on investment,” says a marketing analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Business Problem: The client- a leading household goods manufacturer wanted detailed insights on the best marketing vehicles to increase sales and drive growth. Since their current marketing mix failed to offer detailed insights on the impact of their marketing campaigns, they wanted to develop an appropriate strategy to enhance their marketing campaigns.

To seize the complete potential of the marketing models, businesses will have to develop better strategies by leveraging marketing mix modeling and analytics insights. Get in touch with our experts for more insights on our offerings.

The Solution Offered: By adopting a more commercially focused, holistic approach to marketing mix modeling our marketing mix experts were able to gain detailed insights into the ROI of the client’s investments. This, in turn, helped them develop and implement a new marketing mix strategy which improved the overall marketing effectiveness by a whopping 60%.

Quantzig's marketing mix modeling solutions helped the client to:

  • Optimize their marketing performance
  • Enhance value proposition with data-driven insights
  • Request a free demo to know how marketing mix modeling and marketing analytics solutions can help you gain a competitive advantage.

Quantzig's marketing mix modeling solutions offered predictive insights on:

  • Implementing a marketing strategy that will help meet the future business requirements
  • Leveraging marketing mix modeling techniques to enhance marketing performance
  • A good marketing mix modeling strategy is a non-negotiable requirement for anyone looking to venture into the consumer goods sector. Request for more information to learn how we can help you build one.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2020
