Why is Marketing Mix Modeling Inevitable for Your Business? | Quantzig's New Success Story Offers Comprehensive Insights

A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latest marketing mix modeling engagement for a leading manufacturer of household goods based out of the United States.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200210005449/en/

Today the analytics evolution has been further propelled by the advances in technology, broadening the scope of the marketing mix modeling to include marketing, operations, and external factors to dramatically improve the speed-to-insight. With data expected to grow tri-fold in the coming years, businesses are focusing on leveraging marketing mix modeling to quantify the impact of marketing efforts on sales and marketing ROI. Moreover, the rise in the adoption of marketing mix modeling has also increased the need to improve speed, granularity, and holistic reporting skills to enhance marketing effectiveness. Due to this, marketing mix modeling has now become a key influencer of marketing strategies.

“Our marketing analytics solutions enables marketers to measure, manage and analyze marketing performance to maximize marketing effectiveness and optimize return on investment,” says a marketing analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Business Problem: The client- a leading household goods manufacturer wanted detailed insights on the best marketing vehicles to increase sales and drive growth. Since their current marketing mix failed to offer detailed insights on the impact of their marketing campaigns, they wanted to develop an appropriate strategy to enhance their marketing campaigns.

The Solution Offered: By adopting a more commercially focused, holistic approach to marketing mix modeling our marketing mix experts were able to gain detailed insights into the ROI of the client’s investments. This, in turn, helped them develop and implement a new marketing mix strategy which improved the overall marketing effectiveness by a whopping 60%.

Quantzig's marketing mix modeling solutions helped the client to:

Optimize their marketing performance

Enhance value proposition with data-driven insights

Quantzig's marketing mix modeling solutions offered predictive insights on:

Implementing a marketing strategy that will help meet the future business requirements

Leveraging marketing mix modeling techniques to enhance marketing performance

