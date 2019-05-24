Why is OTIF a Key Metric for Measuring Supply Chain Performance? Download Quantzig's Free Resource to Find Out

Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized
on the importance
of OTIF for modern enterprises. With the rise in competitive
pressures, OTIF has turned out to be one among the top metrics to
measure supply chain performance. More popularly known as on-time
in-full delivery, it is the end result of all supply chain activities
bundled into a single view of business performance.
Also, it is one of the best ways for businesses to gain insights into
customer satisfaction rates with respect to their supply chain
performance. To improve OTIF scores it is essential to chalk out a
well-planned roadmap for improving supply chain performance. OTIF
optimization is crucial from a supply chain perspective, as a critical
breakdown at one point in the supply chain can adversely impact revenue
and more importantly customer satisfaction.
“OTIF is a key supply chain performance metric that can positively
impact profitability and help businesses to meet or exceed end-user
expectations,” says a supply chain analytics expert from Quantzig.
Three steps to improve OTIF performance
-
Set clear targets for performance improvements
To
successfully execute your OTIF plan, it's crucial to meet internal
schedules and ensure the continuous flow of materials between the
manufacturing units, regional warehouses, and distribution centers.
-
Maintain the right inventory and buffer stocks
The
main goal here is to avoid inventory stockouts by calculating the
buffer inventory levels that have to be maintained at any given point
of time. While calculating safety stocks its essential to determine
the accurate number of products that have to be retained as safety
stocks so that you never lose business.
-
Use analytics dashboards to track and monitor performance
Monitor
the set KPI’s for OTIF performance using advanced analytics dashboards
that help you track and compare the OTIF scores in real-time. Adopting
such an approach helps businesses to quickly identify and act on
disruptions.
