WiFi Router Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 Deals from Netgear Orbi, ASUS, Linksys, and Eero Listed by Deal Answers

11/29/2019 | 02:09am GMT

WiFi routers are becoming more sophisticated and some allow users to route more bandwidth to specific devices or even content on the network. Advanced WiFi routers can be expensive but big brands like Netgear, Linksys, and Eero have discounted products for Black Friday. Deal Answers lists the best ones below:

People are increasingly getting access to gigabit internet speeds through their service providers such as CenturyLink, Comcast, and Cox. Special modems or routers are often required to maximize access to gigabit speeds and they can be expensive. Some routers have a built-in modem. Clicking on links may earn Deal Answers a commission.

Choosing a WiFi Router

Many people purchase WiFi range extenders to fix slow areas of their homes. These extenders work with the primary router to amplify the WiFi signal throughout a building. Several WiFi extenders have also been discounted for Black Friday.

Gamers often look for special routers that have more bands. Having multiple 2.4 and 5 GHz bands can increase speeds and decrease network congestion. Additionally, some WiFi routers offer a high degree of customizability in settings and priority for certain types of content.

Wired computer connections are increasingly becoming a thing of the past. With most devices now wireless, many people are upgrading their routers to become faster. People should look for wireless routers with the 802.11ac standard to get higher speeds.

The pricing and availability of discounts can change during Black Friday. Most stores have different starting and stopping times. While it’s likely there will be WiFi routers on sale for Cyber Monday, it’s not known which models will be available.

About Deal Answers: Deal Answers researches and finds discounts for sales events like Black Friday. Deal Answers may earn commission from clicks as an Amazon Associate and member of other programs.


© Business Wire 2019
