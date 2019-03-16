Log in
Wichita Thunder Hockey : Late Push Falls Short In Loss At KC

03/16/2019 | 01:14am EDT

Friday, March 15 2019 10:03 PM

Independence, MO (March 8th) - Wichita made a late push on Friday night, but fell short to Kansas City by the final of 3-2 at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

Jason Salvaggio and Stefan Fournier scored for the Thunder while Ralph Cuddemi had two helpers in the losing effort.

Salvaggio got the scoring started for Wichita just 5:30 into the game. Quentin Shore fired a shot from the slot that Schneider was unable to control. Salvaggio jumped on the rebound and slid it in for his 14th of the season. Joey Sides helped the Mavericks take their first lead with back-to-back to markers. His first came at 8:22 as Corey Durocher found him across the slot and he netted his 15th of the year. His second came at 11:32 when Kansas City won a face-off and he buried a pass from C. J. Eick.

Greg Betzold continued to be stay hot as he tallied his 23rd of the season early in the second. He took a pass up the right seam, got past a Thunder defenseman and beat Stuart Skinner with a snap shot to the blocker side to increase the lead to 3-1.

In the third, Wichita carried the play and outshot the Mavericks, 14-3. With 1:03 remaining, Wichita pulled Skinner and were able to cut the lead back to one. Fournier got to a loose puck off a shot from Cuddemi and put home the rebound. Schneider was able to shut the door in the last minute and helped the Mavericks to the win.

Salvaggio has goals in three-straight games. Fournier collected his 12th goal of the season. Cuddemi added two assists and now has 26 helpers on the year.

The Thunder closes their five-game road trip on Sunday afternoon against Allen at 4:05 p.m.

Individual tickets for all games are on sale now. Season tickets are still available for purchase. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

Follow along with us on our social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter (@wichita_thunder), Snapchat (wichthunder), Instagram (Wichita_Thunder) and LinkedIn.

-Thunder-

Wichita Thunder Hockey published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2019 05:13:07 UTC
