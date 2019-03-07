Log in
Wichita Thunder Hockey : Thunder Acquires Buffalo, Futures From Cincy

03/07/2019 | 07:19pm EST

Thursday, March 7 2019 3:18 PM

Wichita, KS (March 7th) - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that the team has acquired goaltender Devin Buffalo and future considerations from the Cincinnati Cyclones in exchange for goaltender Ty Rimmer.

Buffalo, 25, is in his first year as a pro. A native of Wetaskiwin, Alberta, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound netminder has made stops this season in Greenville, Adirondack, Reading and Utica of the American Hockey League.

Prior to turning pro, Buffalo played three seasons at Dartmouth College. In 2017-18, he went 15-11-1 with a 2.84 goals-against average and .906 save percentage.

The Thunder closes their regular season-series against Idaho with meetings on Friday and Saturday at 8:10 p.m.

Individual tickets for all games are on sale now. Season tickets are still available for purchase. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

Follow along with us on our social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter (@wichita_thunder), Snapchat (wichthunder), Instagram (Wichita_Thunder) and LinkedIn.

-Thunder-

Wichita Thunder Hockey published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 00:18:10 UTC
