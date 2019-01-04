Log in
Wichita Thunder Hockey : Thunder Acquires Zombo From Cincy

0
01/04/2019

Thursday, January 3 2019 5:39 PM

Wichita, KS (Jan. 3rd) - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the acquisition of forward Dominic Zombo from the Cincinnati Cyclones for cash considerations.

Zombo, 27, has skated in 13 games so far this season for the Cyclones. A native of Ballwin, Missouri, the 5-foot-10, 180-pounder has spent the last three seasons with Cincinnati. He has totaled 15 goals and 32 assists in 147 games. He began his pro career in 2015-16 with the Toledo Walleye, tallying 26 points (10g, 16a) in 69 games.

Prior to turning pro, he played a four-year career at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. He served as an assistant captain during his junior year in 2013-14 and was named team captain during his senior season. In 137 career games, he collected 86 points (36g, 80).

The Thunder remains in Utah to take on the Grizzlies this Friday night starting at 8:05 p.m. CST.

-Thunder-

Wichita Thunder Hockey published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 02:38:10 UTC
