Wichita Thunder Hockey : Thunder Adds Brooks To ATO

03/11/2019 | 07:50pm EDT

Monday, March 11 2019 3:37 PM

Wichita, KS (March 11th) - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that forward Calder Brooks has been signed to an ATO.

Brooks, 24, recently completed a four-year career at Saint Mary's University (USport). He collected 77 points (25g, 52a) in 105 career games for the Huskies.

A native of Emerald Park, Saskatchewan, the 6-foot, 192-pound forward played four years in the Western Hockey League for Calgary, Prince Albert and Spokane. He also appeared in three games for the American Hockey League's Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

He finished his junior career with 124 points (48g, 76a) in 194 games. His best season was in 2014-15 with the Spokane Chiefs where he tallied 56 points (22g, 34a) in 50 games.

The Thunder continues on their five-game road trip on Friday night against Kansas City starting at 7:05 p.m.

Individual tickets for all games are on sale now. Season tickets are still available for purchase. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

Follow along with us on our social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter (@wichita_thunder), Snapchat (wichthunder), Instagram (Wichita_Thunder) and LinkedIn.

-Thunder-

Disclaimer

Wichita Thunder Hockey published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 23:49:05 UTC
