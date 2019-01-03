Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wichita Thunder Hockey : Thunder Adds Hewitt, Lisoway To Roster

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 03:14am CET

Wednesday, January 2 2019 7:32 PM

Wichita, KS (Jan. 2nd) - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of goaltender Matt Hewitt and forward Quintin Lisoway.

Hewitt, 26, returns to North America after starting the season in Italy. A native of New Westminister, British Columbia, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound netminder recently completed a five-year career at the University of British Columbia. He had his best season in 2017-18, going 12-5-0 with a goals-against average of 2.85 and .920 save percentage. He was selected to the CIS Second All-Star Team that season.

In 2016, he was called upon to serve as an emergency back-up for the Vancouver Canucks when starter Ryan Miller was unable to go against the St. Louis Blues.

Hewitt played three seasons for the Western Hockey League's Regina Pats from 2010-11 to 2012-13. During the 2011-12 campaign, he went 32-21-6 with a goals-against average of 2.76 and .905 save percentage.

Lisoway, 23, began the season with the Rapid City Rush. The Neepawa, Manitoba native skated in 19 games so far this season. He turned pro after playing two years for the University of Manitoba. In 53 games, he collected 32 points (19g, 13a).

The Thunder begins a three-game set tonight in Utah against the Grizzlies starting at 8:05 p.m. CST.

Individual tickets for all games are on sale now. Season tickets are still available for purchase. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

Follow along with us on our social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter (@wichita_thunder), Snapchat (wichthunder), Instagram (Wichita_Thunder) and LinkedIn.

-Thunder-

Disclaimer

Wichita Thunder Hockey published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 02:13:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:59aSTATE LIBRARY OF KANSAS : Our 20 Most Popular Talking Books of 2018
PU
03:58aWARREN BUFFETT : For Warren Buffett, sinking Apple shares a wish come true
RE
03:58aChina gains cushion Asian shares after Apple jolt; flash crash hits currencies
RE
03:57aChina gains cushion Asian shares after Apple jolt; flash crash hits currencies
RE
03:49aOHBA OREGON HOME BUILDERS ASSOCIATION : Spraying weed killer near retiree homes on Oregon coast spurs outrage, call for state changes
PU
03:31aCathay Pacific makes good on first-class ticket blunder
RE
03:24aSHANGHAI MUNICIPAL GOVERNMENT : State Council nod for upgrading Shanghai Gems & Jade Exchange to national level
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:14aWICHITA THUNDER HOCKEY : Thunder Adds Hewitt, Lisoway To Roster
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NORDSTROM : NORDSTROM : heir Blake Nordstrom dies at 58
2APPLE : Apple Makes Rare Cut to Sales Guidance--5th Update
3S&P 500 : S&P 500 futures fall sharply after Apple cuts guidance
4TESLA : TESLA : Shares Sink on Model 3 Delivery Miss, Price Cut--Update
5PRIZE MINING CORPORATION : PRIZE MINING : Announces Changes to the Company's Board of Directors

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.