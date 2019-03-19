Log in
Wichita Thunder Hockey : Thunder Adds Young Defenseman Nilsen

03/19/2019

Tuesday, March 19 2019 12:09 PM

Wichita, KS (March 19th) - The The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of defenseman Hakon Nilsen.

Nilsen, 21, turns pro after playing four years for the Ontario Hockey League's Flint Firebirds. A native of Cape Coral, Florida, the 6-foot-2, 209-pound blueliner appeared in 217 games during his junior career. He finished with 22 points (6g, 26a) over that span. Nilsen finished this season with 14 points (3g, 11a) in 68 games, which was a new career-high.

The Thunder returns home this Saturday night for the first time in 23 days to host the Tulsa Oilers starting at 7:05 p.m..

-Thunder-

Disclaimer

Wichita Thunder Hockey published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 23:14:01 UTC
