Wichita Thunder Hockey : Thunder Announces 2019-20 Full Schedule

Wichita, KS (June 14th) - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the full schedule for the 2019-20 season.
The Thunder will begin the new season on Friday, October 11th against the Indy Fuel and follow that up with a meeting against Rapid City on Saturday, October 12th.
27 of the 36 home games will be played on weekends, including 13 Fridays, eight Saturdays and six Sundays. 19 of the first 36 home games will take place before the New Year and the Thunder will finish the season with seven of their last eight at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Wichita will see a total of 10 opponents this season. The Thunder will face Kansas City 16 times, which is the most against a single opponent. The next highest opponent on the Thunder's schedule is Tulsa (14), followed by Allen (13) and Rapid City (11).
The longest stint of road games takes place in late February. Wichita will begin the trip in Allen on February 29th on Leap Day and finish the seven-game slate on Sunday March 15th at Fort Wayne.
The Thunder will host the Tulsa Oilers on Thanksgiving Eve and then close out the 2019 portion of the schedule in Kansas City on New Year's Eve. Other holidays the team will play on includes Valentine's Day and April Fool's Day, both at home against the Tulsa Oilers.
Below is the full schedule for the 2019-20 season:
Friday, October 11th vs. Indy
Saturday, October 12th vs. Rapid City
Wednesday, October 16th at Utah
Friday, October 18th at Idaho
Saturday, October 19th at Idaho
Friday October 25th vs. Idaho
Friday, November 1st at Allen
Saturday, November 2nd at Kansas City
Sunday, November 3rd vs. Kansas City
Wednesday, November 6th vs. Norfolk (Kids Day Game, 10:30 a.m.)
Friday, November 8th vs. Tulsa
Monday, November 11th at Kansas City
Wednesday, November 13th vs. Rapid City
Friday, November 15th vs. Idaho
Friday, November 22nd at Allen
Saturday, November 23rd at Allen
Sunday, November 24th vs. Allen
Wednesday, November 27th vs. Tulsa
Friday November 29th vs. Kansas City
Saturday, November 30th vs. Kansas City
Sunday, December 1st at Tulsa
Wednesday, December 4th at Rapid City
Friday, December 6th at Kansas City
Saturday, December 7th vs. Tulsa
Sunday, December 8th vs. Kansas City
Tuesday, December 10th at Allen
Friday, December 13th at Tulsa
Saturday, December 14th at Tulsa
Sunday, December 15th at Tulsa
Tuesday, December 17th vs. Utah
Friday, December 20th vs. Rapid City
Saturday, December 21st vs. Utah
Sunday, December 22nd vs. Allen
Friday, December 27th at Rapid City
Saturday, December 28th at Rapid City
Monday, December 30th vs. Kansas City
Tuesday, December 31st at Kansas City
Saturday, January 4th at Allen
Tuesday, January 7th vs. Allen
Friday, January 10th vs. Utah
Saturday, January 11th vs. Kansas City
Wednesday, January 15th at Rapid City
Friday, January 17th at Utah
Saturday, January 18th at Utah
Wednesday, January 22, ECHL All-Star Classic
Friday, January 24th at Rapid City
Saturday, January 25th at Rapid City
Friday, January 31st vs. Allen
Saturday, February 1st at Allen
Wednesday February 5th vs. Utah
Friday, February 7th at Kansas City
Saturday, February 8th vs. Rapid City
Sunday, February 9th vs. Rapid City
Tuesday, February 11th at Kansas City
Friday, February 14th vs. Tulsa
Saturday, February 15th vs. Tulsa
Saturday, February 22nd at Allen
Friday, February 28th vs. Allen
Saturday, February 29th at Allen
Saturday, March 7th at Kansas City
Sunday, March 8th at Kansas City
Wednesday, March 11th at Fort Wayne
Friday, March 13th at Indy
Saturday, March 14th at Toledo
Sunday, March 15th at Fort Wayne
Wednesday, March 18th vs. Kansas City
Friday, March 20th vs. Kansas City
Saturday, March 21st vs. Tulsa
Tuesday, March 24th at Tulsa
Friday, March 27th vs. Tulsa
Sunday, March 29th vs. Idaho
Wednesday, April 1st vs. Tulsa
Friday, April 3rd vs. Tulsa
