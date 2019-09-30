Wichita Thunder Hockey : Thunder Announces Training Camp Roster

Monday, September 30 2019 4:05 PM

Wichita, KS (Sept. 30th) - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the team's training camp roster. The 23-man roster consists of 13 forwards, nine defensemen and one goaltender. Also, Bakersfield has assigned six players to Wichita. Finally, The Thunder have also added four players to tryout agreements.

Earlier today, six players were sent to Wichita from the Condors. Luke Shiplo, Fabrizio Ricci and Brendan De Jong have been released from their tryout agreements with Bakersfield and returned to Wichita. Additionally, Steven Iacobellis (YAHK-ah-bell-is) and Beau Starrett have been loaned to the Thunder from Bakersfield. Finally, Ostap Safin has been assigned to Wichita by the Edmonton Oilers.

New to the roster is forward Kris Kontos, who has been signed to an ECHL contract. The 25-year old from Penetang, Ontario returns to North America after playing in France this past season. He registered 38 points (9g, 29a) in 44 games in his first full year as a pro. Prior to going overseas, the 6-foot-2, 214-pound forward played four years at St. Francis Xavier University. He also has 29 games of ECHL experience, having played for Orlando and Toledo before heading to Canadian university. He had a solid junior career in the Ontario Hockey League with Sudbury, Mississauga St. Michael's, Mississauga and Saginaw. In 337 career games, he piled up 196 points (70g, 126a).

Forward Nick Miglio and Eric Freschi will attend training camp on a professional tryout. The team also added forward Taylor Makin and defenseman Jacob Boll on tryout agreements.

Roster Breakdown:

Forwards (19): Joe Widmar, Michael Ederer, Spencer Dorowicz, Matthew Whittaker, Fabrizio Ricci, Peter Crinella, Lane Bauer, Nick Farmer, Stefan Fournier, Michael Turner, Chris Crane, Jordan Sims, Kris Kontos, Steven Iacobellis, Beau Starrett, Ostap Safin, Nick Miglio (PTO), Eric Freschi (PTO), Taylor Makin (TO)

Defensemen (9): Devin Campbell, Zane Schartz, Luke Shiplo, Sean Allen, Brendan Smith, Garrett Schmitz, Derian Hamilton, Brendan De Jong, Patrik Parkkonen, Jacob Boll (TO)

Goaltender (1): Mitch Gillam (Currently with Toronto AHL)

Training camp starts tomorrow morning at 10 a.m.

