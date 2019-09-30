Log in
Wichita Thunder Hockey : Thunder Announces Training Camp Roster

09/30/2019 | 07:33pm EDT

Monday, September 30 2019 4:05 PM

Wichita, KS (Sept. 30th) - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the team's training camp roster. The 23-man roster consists of 13 forwards, nine defensemen and one goaltender. Also, Bakersfield has assigned six players to Wichita. Finally, The Thunder have also added four players to tryout agreements.

Earlier today, six players were sent to Wichita from the Condors. Luke Shiplo, Fabrizio Ricci and Brendan De Jong have been released from their tryout agreements with Bakersfield and returned to Wichita. Additionally, Steven Iacobellis (YAHK-ah-bell-is) and Beau Starrett have been loaned to the Thunder from Bakersfield. Finally, Ostap Safin has been assigned to Wichita by the Edmonton Oilers.

New to the roster is forward Kris Kontos, who has been signed to an ECHL contract. The 25-year old from Penetang, Ontario returns to North America after playing in France this past season. He registered 38 points (9g, 29a) in 44 games in his first full year as a pro. Prior to going overseas, the 6-foot-2, 214-pound forward played four years at St. Francis Xavier University. He also has 29 games of ECHL experience, having played for Orlando and Toledo before heading to Canadian university. He had a solid junior career in the Ontario Hockey League with Sudbury, Mississauga St. Michael's, Mississauga and Saginaw. In 337 career games, he piled up 196 points (70g, 126a).

Forward Nick Miglio and Eric Freschi will attend training camp on a professional tryout. The team also added forward Taylor Makin and defenseman Jacob Boll on tryout agreements.

Roster Breakdown:

Forwards (19): Joe Widmar, Michael Ederer, Spencer Dorowicz, Matthew Whittaker, Fabrizio Ricci, Peter Crinella, Lane Bauer, Nick Farmer, Stefan Fournier, Michael Turner, Chris Crane, Jordan Sims, Kris Kontos, Steven Iacobellis, Beau Starrett, Ostap Safin, Nick Miglio (PTO), Eric Freschi (PTO), Taylor Makin (TO)

Defensemen (9): Devin Campbell, Zane Schartz, Luke Shiplo, Sean Allen, Brendan Smith, Garrett Schmitz, Derian Hamilton, Brendan De Jong, Patrik Parkkonen, Jacob Boll (TO)

Goaltender (1): Mitch Gillam (Currently with Toronto AHL)

Training camp starts tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. To view the full camp schedule, click here.

The Thunder will host their only exhibition game at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 5th at the Wichita Ice Center against the Tulsa Oilers. Tickets are just $10 and can be purchased through the Wichita Thunder office or at the door the night of the game.

Wichita opens the season at home on Friday and Saturday, October 11th and 12th and will host the 2020 Warrior Hockey/ECHL All-Star Classic, presented by Toyota, on Wednesday January 22nd, 2020. Get your tickets now for the league's annual showcase that features some of the best young talent across the ECHL by clicking here.

Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now. Get your seats for just $34 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

Follow along with us on our social media platforms on Facebook (@wichitathunder1), Twitter (@wichita_thunder), Snapchat (wichthunder), Instagram (Wichita_Thunder) and LinkedIn.

-Thunder-

Disclaimer

Wichita Thunder Hockey published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 23:32:05 UTC
