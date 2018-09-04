Wichita Thunder Hockey : Thunder Brings Back Patterson

Tuesday, September 4 2018 1:27 PM

Wichita, KS (Sept. 4th) - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of defenseman Kevin Patterson for the 2018-19 season.

'Kevin joined us initially on a recall basis, but impressed with his play and professionalism that earned a spot in our lineup and steadily improved every day,' said Head Coach Malcolm Cameron. 'He has tremendous work ethic and has proven to be very reliable. I look forward to having him from the start of the season.'

Patterson, 26, joined the Thunder late last season after starting the year with the Southern Professional Hockey League's Peoria Rivermen. The second-year defenseman from Colorado Springs, Colorado played in 27 contests for the Rivermen, netting 12 assists and then collected seven points (1g, 6a) in 19 games for the Thunder.

'I'm both very excited and grateful to be given the opportunity to come back and be a part of the Wichita Thunder community and organization,' stated Patterson. 'I think that with the returners and the new signings that have been announced so far, my expectations for the season are very high. I think as a team, we're all coming in with the same goal of winning the Kelly Cup.'

The 6-foot, 192-pound blueliner turned pro last year after completing a four-year career at Niagara University. Patterson tallied 27 points (9g, 18a) in 124 career games. He's no stranger to the state of Kansas, having played his junior career for the North American Hockey League's Topeka Roadrunners. During his two seasons, he finished with 31 points (8g, 23a) in 101 games for the Roadrunners.

