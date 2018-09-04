Log in
Wichita Thunder Hockey : Thunder Brings Back Patterson

09/04/2018 | 10:32pm CEST

Tuesday, September 4 2018 1:27 PM

Wichita, KS (Sept. 4th) - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of defenseman Kevin Patterson for the 2018-19 season.

'Kevin joined us initially on a recall basis, but impressed with his play and professionalism that earned a spot in our lineup and steadily improved every day,' said Head Coach Malcolm Cameron. 'He has tremendous work ethic and has proven to be very reliable. I look forward to having him from the start of the season.'

Patterson, 26, joined the Thunder late last season after starting the year with the Southern Professional Hockey League's Peoria Rivermen. The second-year defenseman from Colorado Springs, Colorado played in 27 contests for the Rivermen, netting 12 assists and then collected seven points (1g, 6a) in 19 games for the Thunder.

'I'm both very excited and grateful to be given the opportunity to come back and be a part of the Wichita Thunder community and organization,' stated Patterson. 'I think that with the returners and the new signings that have been announced so far, my expectations for the season are very high. I think as a team, we're all coming in with the same goal of winning the Kelly Cup.'

The 6-foot, 192-pound blueliner turned pro last year after completing a four-year career at Niagara University. Patterson tallied 27 points (9g, 18a) in 124 career games. He's no stranger to the state of Kansas, having played his junior career for the North American Hockey League's Topeka Roadrunners. During his two seasons, he finished with 31 points (8g, 23a) in 101 games for the Roadrunners.

Opening Weekend is coming fast. Join us for a pair of games to kick off the 2018-19 campaign as the Idaho Steelheads come to INTRUST Bank Arena on October 12th and followed by the Allen Americans on October 13th.

Season tickets for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $1 down per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

Follow along with us on our social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter (@wichita_thunder), Snapchat (wichthunder), Instagram (Wichita_Thunder) and LinkedIn.

-Thunder-

Disclaimer

Wichita Thunder Hockey published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 20:31:05 UTC
