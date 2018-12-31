Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wichita Thunder Hockey : Thunder Closes 2018 In Missouri vs. Mavericks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2018 | 06:19pm CET

Monday, December 31 2018 11:07 AM

Independence, MO (Dec. 31st) - The Wichita Thunder, proud affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, ring in the New Year tonight with another meeting in the Independence Cup Series against the Kansas City Mavericks.

Wichita begins a five-game road trip tonight after playing the last two at home. The Thunder opens 2019 with three games in four days against the Utah Grizzlies starting Wednesday night at 8:05 p.m. Wichita will close the road trip in Allen on January 11th.

The Thunder lost yesterday afternoon to the Tulsa Oilers by the final of 5-2. Kansas City has dropped two-straight with their last loss coming on Saturday night against the Thunder, 3-2.

Wichita is tied for third place with Tulsa while the Mavericks are alone in fifth place with 34 points. Kansas City has played four less games than the Thunder and three less than the Oilers to this point in the season. Wichita continues its heavy Mountain Division schedule this week. In fact, the Thunder plays their next 18 games against division rivals before a meeting with Indy on February 16th.

Jared VanWormer leads the Mavericks with eight points against the Thunder (5g, 3a). Steven Iacobellis leads the Thunder with 10 points against the Mavericks (3g, 7a).

Individual tickets for all games are on sale now. Season tickets are still available for purchase. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

Follow along with us on our social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter (@wichita_thunder), Snapchat (wichthunder), Instagram (Wichita_Thunder) and LinkedIn.

-Thunder-

Disclaimer

Wichita Thunder Hockey published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 17:18:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:37pWall Street limps to end of a tumultuous year on a positive note
RE
07:24pGOVERNMENT OF ALBERTA : Made-in-Alberta plan protects energy jobs
PU
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06:46pU.S. Government Bonds Rise on Year-End Demand
DJ
06:29pWEEKLY FYI UPDATE : PG&E Beginning Work Throughout Humboldt County This Week
PU
06:29pODFW OREGON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE : Salvage roadkilled deer and elk with free online permit beginning Jan. 1, 2019
PU
06:19pWICHITA THUNDER HOCKEY : Thunder Closes 2018 In Missouri vs. Mavericks
PU
06:16pHouse Democrats Lay Out Plan to Reopen Government by Carving Out Wall Fight
DJ
06:09pPGA TOUR : Qualifiers for majors, WGCs and THE PLAYERS
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : Huawei Rivals Nokia and Ericsson Struggle to Capitalize on U.S. Scrutiny
2RANDGOLD RESOURCES : RANDGOLD RESOURCES : Suspension of Trading
3MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : Five things we learned from the Premier League this weekend
4OVERSUPPLY, FALTERING GROWTH TO WEIGH ON OIL PRICES IN 2019 : Reuters Poll
5RIO TINTO : RIO TINTO : Oyu Tolgoi power solution progresses

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.