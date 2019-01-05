Log in
Wichita Thunder Hockey : Thunder Closes Three-Game Set Tonight vs. Utah

01/05/2019 | 01:44pm EST

Saturday, January 5 2019 11:31 AM

West Valley City, UT (Jan. 5th) - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, closes a three-game set against Utah tonight at the Maverik Center.

The Grizzlies have taken the first two games of the week, winning on Wednesday night by the final of 5-3 and holding on for a 3-1 win last night against the Thunder.

Jesse Gabrielle recorded his second goal in a Thunder uniform last night in the 3-1 loss to Utah. Steven Iacobellis picked up an assist, putting him in third place in the league with 40 points (11g, 29a).

Utah moved into first place in the Mountain Division with the victory with 42 points while the Thunder dropped to fifth place with 37 points. Including tonight, Wichita plays their next 15 games against division rivals before a meeting with Indy on February 16th.

Jake Marchment (4g, 3a) and Austin Carroll (3g, 4a) lead the Grizzlies with seven points against the Thunder. Steven Iacobellis leads the Thunder with nine points (2g, 7a) against the Grizzlies. Pierre-Cedric Labrie has six points (2g, 4a) in the season-series against Utah.

Individual tickets for all games are on sale now. Season tickets are still available for purchase. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

Follow along with us on our social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter (@wichita_thunder), Snapchat (wichthunder), Instagram (Wichita_Thunder) and LinkedIn.

-Thunder-

Wichita Thunder Hockey published this content on 05 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2019 18:43:03 UTC
