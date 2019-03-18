Wichita Thunder Hockey : Thunder Closes Trip With OTL In Allen

Wichita scored two power play goals in the last two minutes of regulation, but lost on Sunday afternoon by the final of 6-5 at the Allen Event Center.

Nolan De Jong led the way up front with four assists while Stefan Fournier finished with three points. Calder Brooks and Ian Edmondson each collected their first points as pros.

Wichita took an early lead when Brooks got to a rebound and banged it home to make it 1-0 at 1:52 of the first. Allen scored the next two to take its first lead of the contest. Josh Atkinson fired home a shot from the right point on the power play and tied it at 9:53. Zach Pochiro gave the Americans their first lead at 12:31 with assists from David Makowski and Adam Miller. Jason Salvaggio potted home his 15th of the year at 15:06 to tie the game at two. Miller re-gained the lead for the Americans at 17:59 as the puck appeared to be kicked in the net off of his foot. The goal stood and the Thunder trailed 3-2 after the first.

In the second, Keoni Texeira jumped into the play and buried a pass from Fournier to tie the game once again. Jacob Doty trickled a shot through Stuart Skinner at 5:34 to make it 4-3, Allen. With just six seconds remaining in the frame, Gary Steffes hammered a rebound past Skinner and made it 5-3.

Wichita forced overtime with two late goals on the man advantage in the third. Nolan De Jong fired a shot from the right dot that got a piece of Fournier and went in the net to make it 5-4. Quentin Shore put home a rebound just a minute later on the power play to tie the game at five and we headed to the extra session.

Josh Atkinson scored the game-winner just 1:28 into the extra period. He came down on a two-on-one break and beat Skinner for his second goal of the contest for the game-winner.

Brooks finished with a goal and an assist. Fournier had a goal and two assists. Edmondson had two helpers. Salvaggio has goals in four-straight games.

The Thunder returns home for the first time in 23 days next Saturday to host the Tulsa Oilers starting at 7:05 p.m.

