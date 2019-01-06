Log in
Wichita Thunder Hockey : Thunder Falls To Utah In OT, 4-3

01/06/2019 | 02:09am EST

Saturday, January 5 2019 11:55 PM

West Valley City, UT (Jan. 5th) - Jack Walker scored 1:36 into overtime to help Utah to a 4-3 win on Saturday night over Wichita on Saturday night at Maverik Center.

Colin Larkin finished with a goal and an assist. Cam Reid and Eric Roy also found the net for the Thunder.

Both teams had some good flurries in front of the opposition's net but couldn't find a way to get one past the netminders. Wichita had eight shots while Utah finished with 10 shots.

In the second, Taylor Richart broke the scoreless tie with a wrist shot from the slot at 3:33. Roy tied it at 17:47 as he caught a pass from Larkin in the slot and beat Carr with a backhand.

Reid gave Wichita its first lead of the contest at 9:42 of the third as he banged home a loose puck near the crease on the power play to make it 2-1. Austin Carroll tied it with his first of two at 9:42. Larkin re-gained the lead for the Thunder at 11:55 with assists to Quintin Lisoway and Ryan Van Stralen. Carroll tied the game again at 18:02 with a pass from Walters behind the net.

A late Thunder penalty by Steven Iacobellis would give the Grizzlies a power play to start the extra session. Wichita killed it off, but Jack Walker ended it with a goal at 1:36 as he took the puck off the face-off-skated around the Thunder net and roofed it from near the goal line.

Larkin recorded his first as a pro. Roy netted his third of the year. Reid tallied his fourth of the season and second against his former team this week.

Wichita went 1-for-4 on the power play. Utah was 1-for 4 on the man advantage.

Wichita closes a five-game road trip on Friday, January 11th against the Allen Americans starting at 7:05 p.m.

Individual tickets for all games are on sale now. Season tickets are still available for purchase. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

Follow along with us on our social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter (@wichita_thunder), Snapchat (wichthunder), Instagram (Wichita_Thunder) and LinkedIn.

-Thunder-

Disclaimer

Wichita Thunder Hockey published this content on 05 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2019 07:08:03 UTC
