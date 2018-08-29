Wichita Thunder Hockey : Thunder Unveils Promotional Schedule

Tuesday, August 28 2018 4:55 PM

Wichita, KS (August 28th) - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce the best promotional schedule in franchise history.

Wichita begins the season at home with a pair of games starting Friday, October 12th against the Idaho Steelheads and Saturday, October 13th against the Allen Americans.

Friday night's game is presented by UBuildit and will also feature a poster schedule giveaway for the first 2,500 fans in attendance. On Saturday night, come early for our annual Block Party, presented by Toyota. Details will be released at a later date.

Brand new this year will be Wizards Night, honoring the world of Harry Potter. Dress like your favorite wizard and have a chance to win prizes during second intermission. Also brand new this year will be our Kids Day Game on Wednesday, November 7th, presented by Butler Community College with a start time of 10:30 a.m.

Also brand new this year:

-Hockey Fights Cancer Night

-Undie Sunday

-Fred VanVleet Bobblehead

-Autism Awareness Night

-Dinosaur Night

Making his return to Wichita will be SpongeBob SquarePants for Nickelodeon Night #1 on Saturday, November 17th. Nickelodeon Night #2 is on Saturday, March 23rd as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles make their way back to the Air Capital.

Also returning for this upcoming season:

-Star Wars Night featuring a Dyson Stevenson bobblehead

-Go Red Night

-T-Dog's Birthday Bash

-Marvel Super Hero Night featuring Black Panther

-Pirates and Princesses Night

