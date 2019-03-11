Wichita Thunder Hockey : Thunder Weekly, March 11th

Monday, March 11 2019 11:12 AM

Wichita, KS (March 11th) - Wichita closed out its regular season series against Idaho this past week. Take a look back at how the team fared in this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Wednesday, March 6th

Wichita at Idaho, 4-1 L recap

Watch highlights HERE

Friday, March 8th

Wichita at Idaho, 4-2 W recap

Watch highlights HERE

Saturday, March 9th

Wichita at Idaho, 6-5 W (OT) recap

Watch highlights HERE

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, March 15th

Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Sunday, March 17th

Wichita at Allen, 4:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

**All games can be heard on www.wichitathunder.com or on your smart phone with The Sin Bin App using the keyword The Sin Bin**

**Join Matthew Harding and Matthew Will before every game for the Sin Bin Wichita Thunder Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:20 p.m. for every game except Sunday home games, which starts at 3:20 p.m. You can listen on the Sin Bin app.**

WICHITA

HOME: 14-12-2-1

AWAY: 10-16-4-2

OVERALL: 24-28-6-3

Last 10: 5-5-0-0

Streak: 2-0-0-0

Rank: 6th, Mountain Division, 57 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Steven Iacobellis, 20

Assists: Steven Iacobellis, 40

Points: Steven Iacobellis, 60

+/-: Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin, +5

PIM: Pierre-Cedric Labrie, 176

LAST WEEK - Wichita traveled to Boise to take on the Steelheads for three-straight games last week. On Wednesday night, Idaho jumped out to a 3-0 lead. Keoni Texeira scored a power play goal in the third to cut it to two. Idaho held on for a 4-1 win. On Friday night, Wichita led 2-0 after the first period. The Steelheads fought back to tie it in the second. The Thunder potted two power play goals in the third to skate away with a 4-2 victory. Wichita closed out the week with a 6-5 overtime win on Saturday night. The Thunder held a 5-1 lead before the Steelheads mounted a comeback and forced the extra session. Ryan Van Stralen scored the game-winner on a penalty shot to preserve the victory.

FIRST TIME - Ryan Van Stralen recorded his first professional hat trick on Saturday night, including scoring on his first career penalty shot, to give the Thunder a 6-5 win over Idaho. He finished with a team-high eight shots on net.

BACK-TO-BACK - Corey Kalk made a good first impression this past week. He scored on Friday night and followed that up with his second in a Thunder uniform on Saturday night. The rookie forward from Dartmouth was acquired in a trade from the Orlando Solar Bears earlier in the week. He has 11 goals so far this season.

SHORING IT UP - Quentin Shore has been a nice pick up for the Thunder since coming over from the Indy Fuel. He has five points in back-to-back games, scoring three on Friday night and two helpers on Saturday. He recorded his first goal in a Thunder uniform on Friday.

LARKS - Colin Larkin has points in back-to-back games for the Thunder. He netted his second goal of the season on Saturday with a beautiful tip on a pass from Dyson Stevenson.

DICE ROLL - Dyson Stevenson needs three goals to reach his career high (14) that he set last season in Wichita. He scored on a deflection on Friday night and added an assist on Saturday. The Thunder captain has 29 points (11g, 18a) in 39 games this season. He needs just one point to reach 30 points, which would give him that mark for three-straight seasons.

400 - Head Coach Malcolm Cameron is four wins away from reaching 400 in his ECHL career. He would be one of just five coaches to reach that mark in ECHL history.

END OF THE ROAD - Wichita closes out a five-game road trip this week. The Thunder heads to Kansas City on Friday night and then travels to Allen on Sunday afternoon. Wichita finishes the season with seven of its last nine games at INTRUST Bank Arena.

THUNDERBOLTS... Ralph Cuddemi is tied for fifth with 11 power play goals... Steven Iacobellis is third in power play points (25) and first in rookie assists (40)...Keoni Texeira is first in power play assists (24) and second in power play points (26)...Wichita is first on the power play (23%)...Wichita is 15-4-3-1 when leading after one...Wichita is 13-2-1-2 when leading after two...Wichita is 12-7-6-3 in one-goal games...

UP NEXT - Wichita heads to Kansas City on Friday night to close out the Independence Cup Series starting at 7:05 p.m.

