Wichita Thunder Hockey : Weselowski Inks Deal With Thunder

10/01/2019 | 07:08pm EDT

Tuesday, October 1 2019 5:41 PM

Wichita, KS (Oct. 1st) - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of defenseman Riley Weselowski to a SPC and goaltender Ryan Mulder to a PTO.

Weselowski, 34, begins his 11th year as a pro. A native of Pilot Mound, Manitoba, the 6-foot, 192- pound blueliner has played the majority of his career with the Rapid City Rush. He turned pro in 2008-09, signing with the Idaho Steelheads. In 2009-10, he began the season with the Steelheads before finishing the year in the Central Hockey League with Rapid City. He spent nine seasons in the Black Hills while also making stops in Cincinnati and Florida. Weselowski brings a wealth of experience to the Thunder blueline, having played in 654 games as a pro and notching 223 points (44g, 179a).

Prior to turning pro, Weselowski played four years at Bemidji State University where he was teammates with former Thunder defenseman Andrew Martens and forward Ian Lowe. He appeared in 124 games for the Beavers, tallying 39 points (8g, 31a).

Weselowski isn't a stranger to Kansas as his wife is originally from Emporia.

The Thunder will host their only exhibition game at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 5th at the Wichita Ice Center against the Tulsa Oilers. Tickets are just $10 and can be purchased through the Wichita Thunder office or at the door the night of the game.

Wichita opens the season at home on Friday and Saturday, October 11th and 12th and will host the 2020 Warrior Hockey/ECHL All-Star Classic, presented by Toyota, on Wednesday January 22nd, 2020. Get your tickets now for the league's annual showcase that features some of the best young talent across the ECHL by clicking here.

Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now. Get your seats for just $34 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

Follow along with us on our social media platforms on Facebook (@wichitathunder1), Twitter (@wichita_thunder), Snapchat (wichthunder), Instagram (Wichita_Thunder) and LinkedIn.

-Thunder-

Disclaimer

Wichita Thunder Hockey published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 23:07:03 UTC
