Wicker, Moran Respond to Court Decision to Invalidate the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield

WASHINGTON - U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, and Jerry Moran, R-Kan., chairman of the Subcommittee on Manufacturing, Trade, and Consumer Protection, today issued the following statement after the Court of Justice of the European Union invalidated the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield. The Privacy Shield provides a method for companies to transfer personal data to the United States from the European Union in compliance with EU data protection requirements and in support of transatlantic commerce.

'The economic effect of invalidating the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield, particularly on small and medium-sized businesses, is troubling,' said Wicker and Moran. 'This would cause significant disruptions to data transfers and trade activity between the EU and the United States. We need to work quickly to establish a successor framework that supports economic development and adequately protects consumer data across borders.'