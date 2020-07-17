Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wicker, Moran Respond to Court Decision to Invalidate the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 11:31am EDT

WASHINGTON - U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, and Jerry Moran, R-Kan., chairman of the Subcommittee on Manufacturing, Trade, and Consumer Protection, today issued the following statement after the Court of Justice of the European Union invalidated the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield. The Privacy Shield provides a method for companies to transfer personal data to the United States from the European Union in compliance with EU data protection requirements and in support of transatlantic commerce.

'The economic effect of invalidating the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield, particularly on small and medium-sized businesses, is troubling,' said Wicker and Moran. 'This would cause significant disruptions to data transfers and trade activity between the EU and the United States. We need to work quickly to establish a successor framework that supports economic development and adequately protects consumer data across borders.'

Disclaimer

U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 15:30:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:57aKBRA RELEASES RESEARCH &NDASH; QUARTERLY (RE)INSURANCE INSIGHTS : Cats, COVID-19, and M&A
BU
11:56aS&P 500 ticks higher as investors weigh stimulus against virus worries
RE
11:56aTURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI : Information regarding the results of Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
11:51aATLANTIC SAPPHIRE ASA : Primary Insider Notification
AQ
11:51aFA CUP : Young coaches out to eclipse serial winner Guardiola
AQ
11:51aPIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S A : DECISIONS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF SHAREHOLDERS OF 17th JULY 2020
PU
11:51aCOLABOR : Releases results of shareholder votes
PU
11:49aBUTLER NATIONAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:48aThe Financial Supervisory Authority fines Arion Bank for ISK 87.7 million – the Bank intends to refer the decision to the courts
GL
11:46aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM NEFT : Digital production-quality control technologies introduced at Gazprom Neft's Omsk Refinery
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ATLANTIC SAPPHIRE ASA : ATLANTIC SAPPHIRE ASA: Primary Insider Notification
2MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : FA CUP: Young coaches out to eclipse serial winner Guardiola
3PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A. : PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S A : DECISIONS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF SHAREHO..
4COLABOR GROUP INC. : COLABOR : RELEASES RESULTS OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES
5BUTLER NATIONAL CORPORATION : BUTLER NATIONAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group