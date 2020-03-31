Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Market 2019-2023 | Demand For High-power Density Devices to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 03:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the wide-bandgap (WBG) power semiconductor devices market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.19 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 39% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200331005591/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Cree, Infineon Technologies, ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR, STMicroelectronics, and Transphorm are some of the major market participants. The demand for high-power density devices will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Demand for high-power density devices has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Market 2019-2023 : Segmentation

Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • UPS And PS Systems
    • PV Inverters
    • IMDs
    • EVs/HEVs
    • Others
  • Geographic Landscape
    • Americas
    • APAC
    • EMEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30306

Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Market 2019-2023 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our wide-bandgap (WBG) power semiconductor devices market report covers the following areas:

  • Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Market Size
  • Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Market Trends
  • Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing implementation of signal processing applications as one of the prime reasons driving the wide-bandgap (WBG) power semiconductor devices market growth during the next few years.

Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Market 2019-2023 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Market, including some of the vendors such as Cree, Infineon Technologies, ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR, STMicroelectronics, and Transphorm. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Market 2019-2023 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist wide-bandgap (WBG) power semiconductor devices market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the wide-bandgap (WBG) power semiconductor devices market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the wide-bandgap (WBG) power semiconductor devices market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wide-bandgap (WBG) power semiconductor devices market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • UPS and PS systems - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • PV inverters - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • IMDs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • EVs/HEVs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: TRENDS

  • Growing implementation of signal processing applications
  • Increasing number of foundry services for WBG power semiconductor devices
  • Focus on moving toward larger wafers

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Cree
  • Infineon Technologies
  • ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR
  • STMicroelectronics
  • Transphorm

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:46p31.03.2020, 21 : 25 CET/CEST, Bilfinger is suspending its 2020 guidance due to COVID-19 compounded by the oil price deterioration impact [pdf, 23.4 KB]
PU
03:44pGENMAB A/S : Capital Increase in Genmab as a Result of Employee Warrant Exercise
AQ
03:41pStolt-Nielsen Limited Distributes Materials For the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
03:40pNATIXIS : SocGen, Natixis skip 2019 dividends, may consider payments in second half
RE
03:39pFemale Physicians Join Forces, Fight COVID-19 With Shared Resources, Protocols, and Clinical Trials
PR
03:39pAPPLIED MINERALS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03:38pCAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:37pRETAIL HOLDINGS N.V. : Distribution Payment
PR
03:36pEMX ROYALTY : Company Presentation
PU
03:36pALTIUM : Launches Altium Stories
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : CHINA SALES SEEN PICKING UP AFTER CORONAVIRUS BLOW: Volkswagen
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell First Quarter 2020 Update Note
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : clarifies Teams usage surged 775% in Italy
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Imperial Brands, British American Tobacco sign deals..
5LME COPPER CASH : Copper's Terrible Quarter Could Just Be the Start

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group