Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Market 2019-2023 | Demand For High-power Density Devices to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the wide-bandgap (WBG) power semiconductor devices market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.19 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 39% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Cree, Infineon Technologies, ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR, STMicroelectronics, and Transphorm are some of the major market participants. The demand for high-power density devices will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Demand for high-power density devices has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Market 2019-2023 : Segmentation
Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Market is segmented as below:
-
Application
-
UPS And PS Systems
-
PV Inverters
-
IMDs
-
EVs/HEVs
-
Others
Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Market 2019-2023 : Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our wide-bandgap (WBG) power semiconductor devices market report covers the following areas:
-
Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Market Size
-
Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Market Trends
-
Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies growing implementation of signal processing applications as one of the prime reasons driving the wide-bandgap (WBG) power semiconductor devices market growth during the next few years.
Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Market 2019-2023 : Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Market, including some of the vendors such as Cree, Infineon Technologies, ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR, STMicroelectronics, and Transphorm. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Market 2019-2023 : Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist wide-bandgap (WBG) power semiconductor devices market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the wide-bandgap (WBG) power semiconductor devices market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the wide-bandgap (WBG) power semiconductor devices market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wide-bandgap (WBG) power semiconductor devices market vendors
Table Of Contents :
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
-
2.1 Preface
-
2.2 Preface
-
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
-
Market definition
-
Market sizing 2018
-
Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
-
Market segmentation by application
-
Comparison by application
-
UPS and PS systems - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
PV inverters - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
IMDs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
EVs/HEVs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
-
Market drivers
-
Market challenges
PART 11: TRENDS
-
Growing implementation of signal processing applications
-
Increasing number of foundry services for WBG power semiconductor devices
-
Focus on moving toward larger wafers
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
-
Overview
-
Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Cree
-
Infineon Technologies
-
ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR
-
STMicroelectronics
-
Transphorm
PART 14: APPENDIX
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
