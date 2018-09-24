WideOrbit : Affirms Support for the TIP Initiative, Updates on Progress

API development and executive hires bolster compliance with key industry initiative on systems interoperability

WideOrbit is collaborating with broadcast industry leadership and taking strong steps to comply with the TV Interface Practices (TIP) Initiative.

The parent company of WO Traffic, the broadcasting industry’s most installed advertising business management software, is testing a new API with members of the TIP consortium and has made several key hires in support of accelerating advanced advertising transactions and system interoperability.

The TIP Initiative (Television Interface Practices), is a consortium of leading local television broadcasters including Hearst Television, Nexstar Media Group, Raycom Media, Sinclair Broadcast Group, TEGNA, and Tribune Media, dedicated to accelerating automated advertising transactions for local TV broadcasters and their media agency partners. The TIP consortium has developed the technical framework necessary to streamline transaction workflows for local broadcast television using standardized interfaces.

WideOrbit continues to support the TIP Initiative with the following recent initiatives:

WideOrbit Data API - In accordance with TIP’s Draft Interface Framework, WideOrbit has developed an API for enabling importing and exporting of data between WO Traffic databases and other systems. The company recently collaborated with Nexstar on a successful test of the API in which spot times recorded in WO Traffic were made available to other business software packages.



“WideOrbit has been an active and aggressive supporter of the TIP Initiative from day one,” said Brett Jenkins, Executive Vice President & Chief Technology Officer at Nexstar Media Group, one of the founding members of the TIP Initiative. “WideOrbit’s Data API development is exactly what the TIP Initiative was hoping to see in the marketplace. We believe it will greatly accelerate interoperability and innovation across our industry and we urge other industry participants to build further collaboration from system providers, buyers and sellers. The opportunity for our industry, agencies, brands and software providers is enormous and untapped.”

- In accordance with TIP’s Draft Interface Framework, WideOrbit has developed an API for enabling importing and exporting of data between databases and other systems. The company recently collaborated with Nexstar on a successful test of the API in which spot times recorded in were made available to other business software packages. “WideOrbit has been an active and aggressive supporter of the TIP Initiative from day one,” said Brett Jenkins, Executive Vice President & Chief Technology Officer at Nexstar Media Group, one of the founding members of the TIP Initiative. “WideOrbit’s Data API development is exactly what the TIP Initiative was hoping to see in the marketplace. We believe it will greatly accelerate interoperability and innovation across our industry and we urge other industry participants to build further collaboration from system providers, buyers and sellers. The opportunity for our industry, agencies, brands and software providers is enormous and untapped.” Additional Leadership and Resources - Following the launch of its Platform Services Group at the 2018 NAB Show, WideOrbit has made several high-impact strategic hires to strengthen its support for software integrations and advanced TV.



Tim Swift, formerly Director of Business Systems & Analytics at independent station group Bonneville International, leads WideOrbit’s integration initiatives as the company’s first Vice President, Platform Services.



Toufic Moubarak has taken on the newly created position of Vice President, Advanced TV. He will be the executive steward of WideOrbit’s advanced advertising initiatives, including development for ATSC 3.0, OTT, and the TIP Initiative. Mr. Moubarak was previously Chief Technology Officer at SintecMedia and its acquisition StorerTV.

“As we always have, WideOrbit stands ready to do whatever it takes to help broadcasters win advertising revenue and maximize their profitability,” said Eric R. Mathewson, Founder and CEO, WideOrbit.

Mathewson continued: “We understand that it’s vitally important for station groups to embrace flexible business models and systems to remain competitive against other media in the battle for ad dollars. That’s why we are delighted to work with the TIP Initiative and its member companies on solutions that will help them improve workflows and capture revenue from new channels and advertising partners.”

About WideOrbit

WideOrbit is the technology platform for media companies to connect audiences and ads, everywhere. Its mission is to simplify media buying and selling by focusing on innovation, customer delight, and value creation for both sides of media transactions. Starting with its core traffic management solution, WideOrbit centralizes operations and streamlines workflows for radio, cable, and television companies. The company continues to introduce new benefits to the media industry, including a programmatic media exchange for increasing demand for advertising inventory and improving campaign efficiency.

WideOrbit is headquartered in San Francisco with offices worldwide. Customers include NBCUniversal, Tribune Media, Entercom Communications, Raycom Media, TEGNA, AMC Networks and many other top media companies around the world. Learn more at wideorbit.com.

WideOrbit®and the WideOrbit logo®are among the trademarks of WideOrbit. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. WideOrbit reserves the right to alter product and services offerings, and specifications and pricing at any time without notice, and is not responsible for errors that may appear in this document. ©2018 WideOrbit Inc. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924005187/en/