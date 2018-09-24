WideOrbit : Affirms Support for the TIP Initiative, Updates on Progress

WideOrbit is collaborating with broadcast industry leadership and taking
strong steps to comply with the TV
Interface Practices (TIP) Initiative.
The parent company of WO Traffic, the broadcasting industry’s
most installed advertising business management software, is testing a
new API with members of the TIP consortium and has made several key
hires in support of accelerating advanced advertising transactions and
system interoperability.
The TIP Initiative (Television Interface Practices), is a consortium of
leading local television broadcasters including Hearst Television,
Nexstar Media Group, Raycom Media, Sinclair Broadcast Group, TEGNA, and
Tribune Media, dedicated to accelerating automated advertising
transactions for local TV broadcasters and their media agency partners.
The TIP consortium has developed the technical framework necessary to
streamline transaction workflows for local broadcast television using
standardized interfaces.
WideOrbit continues to support the TIP Initiative with the following
recent initiatives:
-
WideOrbit Data API - In accordance with
TIP’s Draft Interface Framework, WideOrbit has developed an API for
enabling importing and exporting of data between WO Traffic
databases and other systems. The company recently collaborated with
Nexstar on a successful test of the API in which spot times recorded
in WO Traffic were made available to other business software
packages.
“WideOrbit has been an active and aggressive
supporter of the TIP Initiative from day one,” said Brett Jenkins,
Executive Vice President & Chief Technology Officer at Nexstar Media
Group, one of the founding members of the TIP Initiative. “WideOrbit’s
Data API development is exactly what the TIP Initiative was hoping to
see in the marketplace. We believe it will greatly accelerate
interoperability and innovation across our industry and we urge other
industry participants to build further collaboration from system
providers, buyers and sellers. The opportunity for our industry,
agencies, brands and software providers is enormous and untapped.”
-
Additional Leadership and Resources -
Following the launch of its Platform
Services Group at the 2018 NAB Show, WideOrbit has made several
high-impact strategic hires to strengthen its support for software
integrations and advanced TV.
Tim
Swift, formerly Director of Business Systems & Analytics at
independent station group Bonneville International, leads WideOrbit’s
integration initiatives as the company’s first Vice President,
Platform Services.
Toufic
Moubarak has taken on the newly created position of Vice
President, Advanced TV. He will be the executive steward of
WideOrbit’s advanced advertising initiatives, including development
for ATSC 3.0, OTT, and the TIP Initiative. Mr. Moubarak was previously
Chief Technology Officer at SintecMedia and its acquisition StorerTV.
“As we always have, WideOrbit stands ready to do whatever it takes to
help broadcasters win advertising revenue and maximize their
profitability,” said Eric R. Mathewson, Founder and CEO, WideOrbit.
Mathewson continued: “We understand that it’s vitally important for
station groups to embrace flexible business models and systems to remain
competitive against other media in the battle for ad dollars. That’s why
we are delighted to work with the TIP Initiative and its member
companies on solutions that will help them improve workflows and capture
revenue from new channels and advertising partners.”
About WideOrbit
WideOrbit is the technology platform for media companies to connect
audiences and ads, everywhere. Its mission is to simplify media buying
and selling by focusing on innovation, customer delight, and value
creation for both sides of media transactions. Starting with its core
traffic management solution, WideOrbit centralizes operations and
streamlines workflows for radio, cable, and television companies. The
company continues to introduce new benefits to the media industry,
including a programmatic media exchange for increasing demand for
advertising inventory and improving campaign efficiency.
WideOrbit is headquartered in San Francisco with offices worldwide.
Customers include NBCUniversal, Tribune Media, Entercom Communications,
Raycom Media, TEGNA, AMC Networks and many other top media companies
around the world. Learn more at wideorbit.com.
