Widen Receives Madison Magazine's Best Places to Work Award

Leading Digital Asset Management Software Provider Recognized for the Fifth Year in a Row

MADISON, Wisc., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Widen, a leading provider of digital asset management (DAM) software, is pleased to announce they have been named one of the Best Places to Work in 2019 by Madison Magazine. The award honors top organizations in Madison, Wisconsin where voices are heard, cultures are thriving, and employees are engaged. The winners were announced on September 19, selecting Widen as the third best company in the large category, comprised of organizations with over 101 employees. This is the fifth year in a row that Widen has been honored as a best place to work.

The Best Places to Work survey is conducted by Quantum Workplace of Omaha, Nebraska, and evaluates companies in six areas designed to measure employee engagement: communication and resources, individual needs, manager effectiveness, personal engagement, team dynamics, and trust in leadership. Winners are based on employee voices, and the survey results are delivered to company leaders to provide insights on organizational strengths and weaknesses.

“Our company is built on the idea that helping people achieve their fullest potential is the ultimate reason to come to work every day,” said Widen HR Manager Heather Kleist. “It has helped us find, empower, and retain amazing employees. This award is a fantastic reflection of our culture’s ability to grow our people and to grow our presence in Madison.”

Through the hard work of the entire organization, Widen has developed a culture dedicated to core values that include challenge today, be the change, and flourish together. Most recently, this has been demonstrated through the implementation of a decision-making framework called power to the edge, which calls for a significant majority of decisions to be made by employees rather than executives or managers. Employees are given freedom and accountability with a simple three-step framework that helps guide them on how to approach any situation and who to include in the decision-making.

“Our model of power to the edge has helped us build a culture that enables employees to flourish in an environment where they are trusted, respected, and given license to thrive,” continues Kleist. “We look forward to continuing to foster an amazing workplace in Madison where employees can find autonomy and build upon our success with their voices being heard.”

Founded in 1948 to support Madison’s newspaper industry, Widen has evolved with every communication revolution over the past 71 years. Today, Widen serves more than 600 of the world’s most influential brands, helping their marketing, sales, and technical teams deliver measurable and meaningful digital experiences.

About Widen

Established in 1948, Widen is a marketing technology company trusted by the world’s most recognized brands. Its high-performing software empowers organizations in today’s digital economy to create impactful, measurable, and consistent brand experiences. The platform spans brand management, content lifecycle management, video, and creative management solutions. To date, Widen has enabled 550,000+ marketers, content creators, and technologists at over 600 global brands to connect with target audiences through the smart use of content. Customers include Progressive, Zippo, Energizer, Trek, Zeiss, Salvation Army, Citizen Watch, the Atlanta Falcons, Carnival Cruise Line, Yankee Candle, FINCA, and many more.

Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, USA and with a European office in London, UK, Widen has the highest customer loyalty in the digital asset management (DAM) industry. Widen’s award-winning culture is recognized for its investments in employee well-being and dedication to serving local communities. To learn more about Widen, visit www.widen.com.

