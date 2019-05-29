Log in
Widening and Deepening Houston Ship Channel Highlighted at JOC Gulf Shipping Conference

05/29/2019 | 06:25pm EDT

Hundreds of maritime professionals attended the fourth annual JOC Gulf Shipping Conference held at the Marriott Marquis Hotel downtown May 20-22. The event was hosted by Port Houston and organized by The Journal of Commerce and parent company IHS Markit.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005995/en/

Port Houston Executive Director Roger Guenther (Photo: Business Wire)

The attendees discussed shipping trends and the efficiency and importance of commerce moving through U.S. Gulf ports. The event provided an in-depth look at the latest trends, problems and solutions emerging for cargo owners importing and exporting through the Gulf.

“The significant industry activity on the Gulf Coast presents opportunities for the continued growth of international trade and business,” said Roger Guenther, Port Houston’s executive director, who participated in the program during a session about the Houston Ship Channel’s growth, challenges and opportunities. “We were pleased to be able to sponsor this event that featured dynamic discussions of interests.”

Guenther also noted that the improvements to the Houston Ship Channel remain the number 1 priority for Port Houston, which continues to make significant infrastructure improvements to its facilities. Houston is the epicenter of massive energy and petrochemical manufacturing investments that are resulting in more jobs across the nation, increased energy security and increased exports.

“The Houston Ship Channel is critical to economic security in the region and is the busiest waterway in the nation,” Guenther said. “It is our obligation to ensure that the channel continues to be improved.”

For more information about the JOC Gulf Shipping Conference, please visit https://www.joc-gulf-shipping.com/.

About Port Houston

For more than 100 years, Port Houston has owned and operated the public wharves and terminals of the greater Port of Houston – the nation’s largest port for the foreign waterborne tonnage and an essential economic engine for the Houston region, the state of Texas, and the U.S. The Port of Houston supports the creation of nearly 1.35 million jobs in Texas and 3.2 million jobs nationwide, and economic activity totaling $339 billion in Texas – 20.6 percent of the state’s total gross domestic product (GDP) – and total of $801.9 billion in economic impact across the nation. For more information, visit the website at www.porthouston.com.


© Business Wire 2019
