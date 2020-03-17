Wiener Börse : EANS-Adhoc Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG Buyback of up to 700,000 shares decided; price from EUR 1.00 until EUR 35.00 per share

Publication Date: 17.03.2020 18:15

EANS-Adhoc:Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG: Buyback of up to 700,000 shares decided; price from EUR 1.00 until EUR 35.00 per share

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Buyback from 23 March 2020 until 24 October 2020 (expected)

Buybacks 17.03.2020

Ternitz - In execution of the resolution passed by the Annual General Meeting on 24 April 2018, the Executive Board of SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT Aktiengesellschaft ("SBO") with its seat in Ternitz has decided today to make use of the authorization to buy back shares. As per the authorization, up to 1,600,000 per-value bearer shares - equaling up to 10 % of the total share capital - may be bought back. The own shares will be used for possible future employee participation schemes or the possible acquisition of equity in other firms. The Company reserves the right to also use the bought back shares for other purposes within the scope of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting.

In this announcement, the program to buy back shares is published together with the aforementioned resolution of the Executive Board of SBO on which is it based, therefore Sections 4 and 5 Veröffentlichungsverordnung (Austrian Publication Directive) are met.

All transactions carried out in course of the buyback program will be published on the website at www.sbo.at/buyback [http://www.sbo.at/buyback].

The present announcement represents no offer for the acquisition of SBO shares, and no obligation by the Company, to accept offers to buy back SBO shares.