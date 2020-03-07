Wiener Börse : EANS-DD Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Publication Date: 07.03.2020 11:13

EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Evaristo Paez Rasmussen (natural person)

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities

function: Group Chief Investment Officer - responisble for the day-to-day management of the Atrium Group

issuer information:

name: Atrium European Real Estate Limited

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800OJ67K27RCO2J56

information about deal:

ISIN: JE00B3DCF752

description of the financial instrument: Shares

type: Acquisition of shares under the Employee Share Participation Plan

date: 06.03.2020; UTC+01:00

market: Outside a Trading Venue

currency: Euro

price volume 3.43 5127 total volume: 5157 total price: 17585.61

average price: 3.43