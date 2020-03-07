Log in
Wiener Börse : EANS-DD Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

03/07/2020 | 05:23am EST

Publication Date: 07.03.2020 11:13

EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Evaristo Paez Rasmussen (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities

function: Group Chief Investment Officer - responisble for the day-to-day management of the Atrium Group

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Atrium European Real Estate Limited

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800OJ67K27RCO2J56

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: JE00B3DCF752

description of the financial instrument: Shares

type: Acquisition of shares under the Employee Share Participation Plan

date: 06.03.2020; UTC+01:00

market: Outside a Trading Venue

currency: Euro

price

volume

3.43

5127

total

volume: 5157

total

price: 17585.61

average price: 3.43

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Further inquiry note: For further information: FTI Consulting Inc.:

+44 (0)20 3727 1000 Richard Sunderland Claire Turvey Richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com

end of announcementeuro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer:

Atrium European Real Estate Limited

Seaton Place 11-15

UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands

phone:

+44 (0)20 7831 3113

FAX:

mail:

richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com

  1. http://www.aere.com
    ISIN: JE00B3DCF752 indexes:
    stockmarkets: Wien, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
    language: English

Aussendung übermittelt durch euro adhoc

The European Investor Relations Service

Disclaimer

Wiener Börse AG published this content on 07 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2020 10:22:03 UTC
