Wiener Börse : EANS-DD Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Publication Date: 17.03.2020 16:29

EANS-DD: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Gebhard Muster (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities

function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 9ZHRYM6F437SQJ6OUG95

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000606306

description of the financial instrument: RBI share

type: acquisition

date: 17.03.2020; UTC+01:00

market: Vienna Stock Exchange, XWBO

currency: Euro