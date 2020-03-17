Wiener Börse : EANS-DD Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Publication Date: 17.03.2020 16:29
EANS-DD: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Gebhard Muster (natural person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities
function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 9ZHRYM6F437SQJ6OUG95
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000606306
description of the financial instrument: RBI share
type: acquisition
date: 17.03.2020; UTC+01:00
market: Vienna Stock Exchange, XWBO
currency: Euro
|
|
|
price
|
volume
|
|
EUR
|
11,90
|
576
|
total
|
volume: 576
|
|
total
|
price: EUR 6.854,40
|
|
average price: EUR 11,90
|