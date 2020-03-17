Log in
Wiener Börse : EANS-DD Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

03/17/2020 | 11:45am EDT

Publication Date: 17.03.2020 16:29

EANS-DD: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Gebhard Muster (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities

function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 9ZHRYM6F437SQJ6OUG95

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000606306

description of the financial instrument: RBI share

type: acquisition

date: 17.03.2020; UTC+01:00

market: Vienna Stock Exchange, XWBO

currency: Euro

price

volume

EUR

11,90

576

total

volume: 576

total

price: EUR 6.854,40

average price: EUR 11,90

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Further inquiry note: Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Christoph Lehner, Head of Group Compliance +43 1 71707-1456

Am Stadtpark 9 1030 Vienna

end of announcementeuro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer:

Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Am Stadtpark 9

A-1030 Wien

phone:

+43

1 71707-2089

FAX:

+43

1 71707-2138

mail:

ir@rbinternational.com

  1. www.rbinternational.com
    ISIN: AT0000606306
    indexes: ATX
    stockmarkets: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wien
    language: English

Aussendung übermittelt durch euro adhoc

The European Investor Relations Service

Disclaimer

Wiener Börse AG published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 15:44:07 UTC
