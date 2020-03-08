Log in
Wiener Börse : PTA-Adhoc Update on the sitation in Italy

03/08/2020 | 07:18am EDT

Adhoc service of the pressetext news agency

Josefstädter Straße 44, 1080 Vienna, Austria, phone: +43 1 81140-0

publication: 08.03.2020 12:06

source: http://adhoc.pressetext.com/news/1583665560785

keywords: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG / Italy / Corona

Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR

Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG: Update on the sitation in Italy

Possible Restrictions due to the Covid-19 Epidemic

Innsbruck (pta004/08.03.2020/12:06) - Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, based in Innsbruck, which is active in the field of environmental protection and tank refurbishment in Italy through its subsidiary Wolftank Systems SpA, on the company's current situation in Italy: This morning, the Italian government, in an emergency decree issued by the Prime Minister in response to the coronavirus epidemic, decided on a sensitive extension of the "red zones" with immediate effect until 3 April, which could restrict the freedom of movement of construction crews in these regions.

The region of Lombardy and 14 other provinces are affected. A facilitating factor is that the interpretation of the exception "for urgent professional needs" is to include environmental damage and thus the projects currently being carried out by Wolftank Systems. The presence of Wolftank in Italy at several locations is also facilitating, so that operations have so far been well assured. Even though there has so far been hardly any negative impact on business success, the local management nevertheless points out that the expansion of the danger zones could lead to significant losses in sales, Ebitda and pre-tax profit in 2020.

About Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG:

Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG is the parent company of an international group of companies focusing on environmental protection services for polluted soil, facilities and water, remediation and monitoring of (large) tank facilities, as well as full-service engineering services for (LNG) tank facilities.

The company is active worldwide and has various patented application technologies at its disposal with the aid of high-tech epoxy resins developed in-house.

The shares of Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG (WKN: A2PBHR; ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6) are listed on the Frankfurt and Munich stock exchanges, in the direct market plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange AG and on Xetra.

Interested parties can also find further information on the Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG website at www.wolftank-adisa.com

emitter:

Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG

Grabenweg 58

6020 Innsbruck

Austria

contact person:

Dr. Peter Werth

phone:

+43 (0)512 345726

e-mail:

peter.werth@wolftank.com

website:

www.wolftank-adisa.com

ISIN(s):

AT0000A25NJ6 (share)

stock exchanges:

direct market plus in Vienna

other stock

Freiverkehr in Frankfurt, m:access in München

exchanges:

News transmitted by pressetext.adhoc. The emitter is responsible for the content.

Disclaimer

Wiener Börse AG published this content on 08 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2020 11:17:00 UTC
