Wiener Börse : PTA-DD Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR

11/21/2019 | 03:11am EST

Adhoc service of the pressetext news agency

Josefstädter Straße 44, 1080 Vienna, Austria, phone: +43 1 81140-0

publication: 21.11.2019 09:00

source: http://adhoc.pressetext.com/news/1574323200394

keywords: Directors' Dealings / Managers' transactions / Addiko Bank AG

Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR

Addiko Bank AG: Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19

MAR

Vienna (pta012/21.11.2019/09:00) - Announcement

1

Details of the person discharging

managerial

responsibilities/person closely

associated

a)

Name

Csongor Bulcsu Németh

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Corporate and SME

Banking Officer (Addiko Bank

AG) / Member of the

Management Board

b)

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission

allowance market participant,

auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Name

Addiko Bank AG

b)

LEI

529900UKZBMDBDZIXD62

4

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial

Share

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

AT000ADDIKO0

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase

c)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

14.72

179

14.74

140

14.78

242

14.80

372

14.82

14

14.84

133

14.86

269

14.90

1,484

14.96

802

14.98

73

15.03

799

15.04

152

15.11

764

d)

Aggregated price

Aggregated volume

81,002 EUR (14.94 EUR)

5,423

e)

Date of the transaction

20.11.2019 UTC+1

f)

Place of the transaction

Vienna Stock Exchange

MIC

XWBO

emitter:

Addiko Bank AG

Wipplingerstraße 34 / 4.OG

1010 Wien

Austria

contact person:

Addiko Compliance Team

phone:

+43 (0) 50232 2285

e-mail:

otto.herko@addiko.com

website:

www.addiko.com

ISIN(s):

AT000ADDIKO0 (share)

stock exchanges:

official trade in Vienna

News transmitted by pressetext.adhoc. The emitter is responsible for the content.

Disclaimer

Wiener Börse AG published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 08:10:05 UTC
