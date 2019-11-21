Wiener Börse : PTA-DD Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR

Adhoc service of the pressetext news agency
Josefstädter Straße 44, 1080 Vienna, Austria, phone: +43 1 81140-0
publication: 21.11.2019 09:00
source: http://adhoc.pressetext.com/news/1574323200394
keywords: Directors' Dealings / Managers' transactions / Addiko Bank AG
Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR
Addiko Bank AG: Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19
MAR
Vienna (pta012/21.11.2019/09:00) - Announcement
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging
|
|
|
managerial
|
|
|
responsibilities/person closely
|
|
|
associated
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
Csongor Bulcsu Németh
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Corporate and SME
|
|
|
Banking Officer (Addiko Bank
|
|
|
AG) / Member of the
|
|
|
Management Board
|
b)
|
Initial notification
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission
|
|
|
allowance market participant,
|
|
|
auction platform, auctioneer or
|
|
|
auction monitor
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
Addiko Bank AG
|
b)
|
LEI
|
529900UKZBMDBDZIXD62
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s)
|
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
|
Share
|
|
instrument, type of instrument
|
|
|
Identification code
|
AT000ADDIKO0
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase
|
c)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
14.72
|
179
|
|
14.74
|
140
|
|
14.78
|
242
|
|
14.80
|
372
|
|
14.82
|
14
|
|
14.84
|
133
|
|
14.86
|
269
|
|
|
14.90
|
1,484
|
|
|
14.96
|
802
|
|
|
14.98
|
73
|
|
|
15.03
|
799
|
|
|
15.04
|
152
|
|
|
15.11
|
764
|
d)
|
|
Aggregated price
|
Aggregated volume
|
|
|
81,002 EUR (14.94 EUR)
|
5,423
|
e)
|
|
Date of the transaction
|
20.11.2019 UTC+1
|
f)
|
|
Place of the transaction
|
Vienna Stock Exchange
|
|
|
MIC
|
XWBO
|
emitter:
|
Addiko Bank AG
|
|
|
Wipplingerstraße 34 / 4.OG
|
|
|
1010 Wien
|
|
|
Austria
|
|
contact person:
|
Addiko Compliance Team
|
|
phone:
|
+43 (0) 50232 2285
|
|
e-mail:
|
otto.herko@addiko.com
|
|
website:
|
www.addiko.com
|
|
ISIN(s):
|
AT000ADDIKO0 (share)
|
|
stock exchanges:
|
official trade in Vienna
|
