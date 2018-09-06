Log in
Wiener Börse : Vienna Stock Exchange extends summer with shares of "FIVE Olive Oil”

09/06/2018 | 09:22am CEST

(Vienna) As of today's trading day, shares of World Excellent Products S.A. will be included in the Third Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange. The Greek company is specialized in trading premium olive oil and balsamic vinegar. The shares can be traded from 9:00 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. in continuous trading. The olive oil is available on the market under the brand name 'FIVE Olive Oil'. Including the shares of World Excellent Products S.A., shares of four foreign companies have already been added to the Third Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange this year, compared with seven in the previous year.

'The attractiveness of the Third Market has been proven by numerous international new entrants. The legislator has announced that it will create the regulatory basis to enable Austrian companies to use the entry segment again in autumn,' said Boschan. 'We could start with our new 'direct market' segment by the beginning of 2019 at the latest. It is aimed specifically at SMEs and young companies, because especially for these companies equity capitalization is essential for success'.

For further information, please contact:

About the Vienna Stock Exchange

The Vienna Stock Exchange is the only securities exchange in Austria. It features a modern infrastructure and supplies market data and relevant information. It offers Austrian companies maximum visibility, high liquidity and utmost transparency. Investors can rely on the smooth and efficient execution of exchange trades. The Vienna Stock Exchange operates a central market datafeed for Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) and is well established as an expert for the calculation of indices with a reference to the region. Wiener Börse AG, together with its holding company, CEESEG, cooperates with over ten exchanges in CEE and is globally recognized for this unique know-how.

Exclusion of Liability

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forecasts that are based on assumptions current made at the time of publication of this press release. We do not assume any liability for these forward-looking statements materializing. Furthermore, we would like to explicitly point out that this press release cannot serve as a basis for investment decisions and may not be construed as a solicitation to buy or a recommendation to invest by Wiener Börse AG. No liability is assumed for the information given in this press release.

Disclaimer Third Market (MTF)

Disclaimer

Wiener Börse AG published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 07:21:01 UTC
