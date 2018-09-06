(Vienna) As of today's trading day, shares of World Excellent Products S.A. will be included in the Third Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange. The Greek company is specialized in trading premium olive oil and balsamic vinegar. The shares can be traded from 9:00 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. in continuous trading. The olive oil is available on the market under the brand name 'FIVE Olive Oil'. Including the shares of World Excellent Products S.A., shares of four foreign companies have already been added to the Third Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange this year, compared with seven in the previous year.

'The attractiveness of the Third Market has been proven by numerous international new entrants. The legislator has announced that it will create the regulatory basis to enable Austrian companies to use the entry segment again in autumn,' said Boschan. 'We could start with our new 'direct market' segment by the beginning of 2019 at the latest. It is aimed specifically at SMEs and young companies, because especially for these companies equity capitalization is essential for success'.

