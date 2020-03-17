Log in
Wiener Börse : Wienerberger AG plans share buyback

03/17/2020 | 05:57am EDT

Publication Date: 17.03.2020 10:29

EANS-Adhoc: Wienerberger AG plans share buyback

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Buybacks 17.03.2020

Vienna - Buyback of up to 1,151,879 shares or 1.00% of Wienerberger's share capital planned

Based on the authorization granted by the 149th Annual General Meeting on June 14, 2018 pursuant to sect. 65 para. 1 item (8) of the Stock Corporation Act and published via an electronic information dissemination system on June 14, 2018, the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG today decided to buy back own ordinary bearer shares of the Company at their market price via the Vienna Stock Exchange as well as via multilateral trading facilities between 20/03/2020 and presumably 30/06/2020. A total of up to 1,151,879 shares, corresponding to 1.00% of the share capital, can be bought back at a price of between EUR 1.00 and EUR 44.12. The shares bought back are to be used in acquiring companies, plants, parts of plants or equity interests in other companies or for purposes in accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting. The buyback will have no impact on the admission of the shares of Wienerberger AG to stock exchange trade.

Exane BNP Paribas has been mandated to execute the share buyback. Exane BNP Paribas has to take its decision on the timing of the buyback of Wienerberger AG shares independently of Wienerberger AG and comply with the conditions for trading laid down in Article 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/ 1052 of 08/03/2016.

Note pursuant to sect. 5 para. 4 of the 2018 Publication Regulation: (i) The details on the transactions performed within the framework of the buyback program to be disclosed pursuant to sect. 7 of the 2018 Publication Regulation as well as (ii) any modifications of the buyback program to be disclosed pursuant to sect. 6 of the 2018 Publication Regulation are published on the website of Wienerberger AG (www://wienerberger.com/en/investors/share). This publication also serves the purpose of publication pursuant to sections 4 and 5 of the 2018 Publication Regulation.

In particular it neither constitutes a public offering for the purchase of Wienerberger shares, nor does it create an obligation for Wienerberger AG or any of its subsidiaries to accept offers for the buyback of Wienerberger shares.

Wienerberger Group

The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Central and Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. With its total of 201 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of EUR 3.5 billion and EBITDA LFL of EUR 587 million in 2019.

Wienerberger AG is a pure free float company, whereby the majority of shares are

held by Austrian and international institutional investors. Additional information on the shareholder structure is provided under https:// wienerberger.com/en/investors/share [https://wienerberger.com/en/investors/ share]

Further inquiry note:

Barbara Grohs, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG t +43 664 828 31 39 | Barbara.Grohs@wienerberger.com

Anna Maria Grausgruber, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor@wienerberger.com

end of announcementeuro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer:

Wienerberger AG

Wienerbergerplatz 1

A-1100 Wien

phone:

+43

1 60 192-0

FAX:

+43

1 60 192-10159

mail:

office@wienerberger.com

  1. www.wienerberger.com
    ISIN: AT0000831706
    indexes: ATX
    stockmarkets: Wien
    language: English

Aussendung übermittelt durch euro adhoc

The European Investor Relations Service

Disclaimer

Wiener Börse AG published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 09:55:11 UTC
