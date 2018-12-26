Wienerschnitzel : Greets 2019 with Mouth-Watering Offers

Wienerschnitzel
is ringing in 2019 as only the World’s Largest Hot Dog Chain can – with
a special 99-cent price on its famous Chili
Cheese Fries on January 1 and the return of its Pastrami menu for a
limited time.
Chili fans can swing by their neighborhood Wienerschnitzel to enjoy
French Fries topped with cheese and the restaurant chain’s world-famous
chili for just 99 cents. The special one-day-only price is valid on Jan.
1 only. There is a limit of five Chili Cheese Fries per person.
Simultaneously, Pastrami is back with three original menu offerings: the
popular Pastrami Dog featuring an all-beef hot dog; the classic Pastrami
Sandwich; and Pastrami Chili Cheese Fries, which are
Wienerschnitzel’s Chili Cheese Fries topped with pastrami, pickles and
mustard. These mouth-watering meals are available Dec. 31, 2018, through
Feb. 24, 2019, at participating Wienerschnitzel restaurants nationwide.
“We want our customers to start 2019 right, so we’re inviting our new
and long-time fans to come by our restaurants and make it a tasty New
Year,” said J.R. Galardi, Wienerschnitzel’s president.
Wienerschnitzel, a 57-year-old family-owned-and-operated company,
operates or franchises 340 stores in 11 states.
About Wienerschnitzel
Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in
Wilmington, Calif., Wienerschnitzel (www.wienerschnitzel.com)
is one of the real pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The
World’s Largest Hot Dog Chain now serves more than 120 million hot dogs
annually – and fueled by a mission of “Serving Food to Serve Others,”
also gives back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners.
Based in Irvine, Calif., Wienerschnitzel operates or franchises 340
restaurants in 11 states. It is part of the Galardi Group, which is also
the parent company of Hamburger
Stand and Tastee-Freez
LLC.
