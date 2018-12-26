Wienerschnitzel : Greets 2019 with Mouth-Watering Offers

From 99-cent Chili Cheese Fries to the return of Pastrami, The World’s Largest Hot Dog Chain is the place to be for the New Year

Wienerschnitzel is ringing in 2019 as only the World’s Largest Hot Dog Chain can – with a special 99-cent price on its famous Chili Cheese Fries on January 1 and the return of its Pastrami menu for a limited time.

Chili fans can swing by their neighborhood Wienerschnitzel to enjoy French Fries topped with cheese and the restaurant chain’s world-famous chili for just 99 cents. The special one-day-only price is valid on Jan. 1 only. There is a limit of five Chili Cheese Fries per person.

Simultaneously, Pastrami is back with three original menu offerings: the popular Pastrami Dog featuring an all-beef hot dog; the classic Pastrami Sandwich; and Pastrami Chili Cheese Fries, which are Wienerschnitzel’s Chili Cheese Fries topped with pastrami, pickles and mustard. These mouth-watering meals are available Dec. 31, 2018, through Feb. 24, 2019, at participating Wienerschnitzel restaurants nationwide.

“We want our customers to start 2019 right, so we’re inviting our new and long-time fans to come by our restaurants and make it a tasty New Year,” said J.R. Galardi, Wienerschnitzel’s president.

Wienerschnitzel, a 57-year-old family-owned-and-operated company, operates or franchises 340 stores in 11 states.

About Wienerschnitzel

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, Calif., Wienerschnitzel (www.wienerschnitzel.com) is one of the real pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World’s Largest Hot Dog Chain now serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually – and fueled by a mission of “Serving Food to Serve Others,” also gives back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, Calif., Wienerschnitzel operates or franchises 340 restaurants in 11 states. It is part of the Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Hamburger Stand and Tastee-Freez LLC.

