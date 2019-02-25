Wienerschnitzel : Introduces New Flavors of Its Iconic Chili Cheese Fries

The World’s Largest Hot Dog Chain cements its reputation as THE place for chili cheese fries with new Little Italy, Tex-Mex and Thousand Island varieties for a limited time

By popular demand, Wienerschnitzel is expanding its beloved Chili Cheese Fries with three all-new Loaded Chili Cheese Fries varieties showcasing regional tastes from across the country.

Wienerschnitzel is introducing three new flavors of its Loaded Chili Fries, showcasing regional tastes from across the U.S. (Photo: Business Wire)

Introduced in 1961, Wienerschnitzel’s iconic Chili Cheese Fries have become one of the World’s Largest Dog Chain’s most-requested menu items. The three flavor extensions available starting today at 325 participating Wienerschnitzel restaurants are part of a limited-time “Chili Cheese Fries From Around the USA” promotion.

Each new offering features regional ingredients topped with Wienerschnitzel’s world-famous chili and cheese. Italian Chili Cheese Fries, inspired by New York City’s Little Italy, features basil pesto aioli, diced onions and diced tomatoes; the Tex-Mex Chili Cheese Fries, in honor of San Antonio, includes green chili aioli, diced onions, diced tomatoes and jalapeno slices; and the Thousand Island Chili Cheese Fries, celebrating the California Coast, is made with Thousand Island dressing and grilled onions.

“Beyond our Chili Cheese Dogs, it’s our Chili Cheese Fries that customers love the most about Wienerschnitzel – so it’s only natural that we extend the appeal of this iconic favorite,” said J.R. Galardi, Wienerschnitzel’s president. “Regardless of which new flavor variety you choose, you’re getting our world-famous chili made the Wienerschnitzel Way. Our fans will go crazy for all three.”

The three options join the Bacon Ranch Chili Cheese Fries and the Tapatio® Chili Cheese Fries on the menu. The limited-time Chili Cheese Fries are available through April 28 at all Wienerschnitzel locations and are available in regular and large sizes.

Wienerschnitzel, a 57-year-old family-owned-and-operated company, operates or franchises 325 stores in 11 states.

About Wienerschnitzel

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, Calif., Wienerschnitzel (www.wienerschnitzel.com) is one of the real pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World’s Largest Hot Dog Chain now serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually – and fueled by a mission of “Serving Food to Serve Others,” also gives back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, Calif., Wienerschnitzel operates or franchises 325 restaurants in 11 states. It is part of the Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Hamburger Stand and Tastee-Freez LLC.

