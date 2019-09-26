Log in
Wilcom International Partners With Leading Chinese Embroidery Technology

09/26/2019 | 10:05pm EDT

Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2019) - Wilcom Pty Ltd today announces its partnership with Chinese tech giant Beijing Dahao Technology Corp Ltd.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6546/48144_wilcom.png


Wilcom-Dahao (Beijing) Software Technology Co Ltd

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6546/48144_wilcom_enhanced.png

The joint venture, Wilcom Dahao (Beijing) Software Technology Co Ltd, amalgamates two market leaders to create a powerful embroidery solution for the Chinese market.

After re-entering the Chinese market in 2017, Wilcom has undertaken significant development projects and, now, in partnership with Dahao, the company has begun to implement the unique features demanded in the region.

A special edition of EmbroideryStudio e4.3 Digitizing will be showcased at Shanghai CISMA 2019 on the Dahao booth and will include support for Dahao's new file format and machine controller. An exciting new multi-sequin solution will also be the center of attention in this version.

For many years, thousands of embroidery companies in China have used outdated and unlicensed Wilcom software, leaving their businesses and clients at risk. It will now be possible for them to readily obtain the latest genuine Wilcom software, specifically created for the Chinese market and delivered in Mandarin, with local training and support.

"The Wilcom Dahao joint venture will help thousands of users to get the very best out of their Dahao-controlled embroidery machines, powered by our world-leading embroidery software solution. Together, we will continue to develop our products, further broadening the capabilities of both technologies and helping embroidery companies throughout China to expand their businesses," said Denis Quaintance, Managing Director.

Media Contact:
Richard Wienburg
Email: richard@wilcom.com
Website: www.wilcom.com

Related Images

wilcom-dahao.png
Wilcom-Dahao
Wilcom-Dahao (Beijing) Software Technology Co Ltd

Related Links

Wilcom website

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48144


© Newsfilecorp 2019
