Wilcom International Partners With Leading Chinese Embroidery Technology

The joint venture, Wilcom Dahao (Beijing) Software Technology Co Ltd, amalgamates two market leaders to create a powerful embroidery solution for the Chinese market.

After re-entering the Chinese market in 2017, Wilcom has undertaken significant development projects and, now, in partnership with Dahao, the company has begun to implement the unique features demanded in the region.

A special edition of EmbroideryStudio e4.3 Digitizing will be showcased at Shanghai CISMA 2019 on the Dahao booth and will include support for Dahao's new file format and machine controller. An exciting new multi-sequin solution will also be the center of attention in this version.

For many years, thousands of embroidery companies in China have used outdated and unlicensed Wilcom software, leaving their businesses and clients at risk. It will now be possible for them to readily obtain the latest genuine Wilcom software, specifically created for the Chinese market and delivered in Mandarin, with local training and support.

"The Wilcom Dahao joint venture will help thousands of users to get the very best out of their Dahao-controlled embroidery machines, powered by our world-leading embroidery software solution. Together, we will continue to develop our products, further broadening the capabilities of both technologies and helping embroidery companies throughout China to expand their businesses," said Denis Quaintance, Managing Director.

