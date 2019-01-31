Wild Rose Casinos & Resorts Implements Agilysys' PMS and POS Solutions at Each of Their Three Properties

Agilysys,
Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation
hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that its InfoGenesis®
POS and Visual
One® PMS solutions were successfully implemented at Wild Rose
Casinos & Resorts in Iowa to provide a more integrated technology
infrastructure and superior guest experience across its three locations
in Emmetsburg, Clinton and Jefferson.
In their efforts to deliver an enriched guest experience, Wild Rose
Casinos required an enterprise-ready, all-in-one PMS solution and a full
POS solution that combines convenience through mobility with complete
functionality.
“Agilysys provided us with the mobile enablement and ease of use
required for our staff to offer guests a superior and more personalized
service,” said Director of IT Phil Smith. “The Visual One PMS and
InfoGenesis POS solutions incorporate an accessible user interface with
a variety of reporting tools to help us improve productivity and
capitalize on revenue opportunities. With Agilysys we gained a
technology partner that from the implementation phase through ongoing
operations provides the support we need to run our businesses to the
best capacity.”
InfoGenesis® POS, a leading point-of-sale solution among luxury hotels
and resorts, is a comprehensive POS system that combines highly
interactive terminal and tablet touchscreen applications with
industry-leading offline capabilities. Its robust reporting and analysis
features, extensive enterprise-grade menu and item configuration
capabilities, combined with multi-language support, help to drive
service flexibility and increased operational efficiency.
Visual One® PMS is a comprehensive and fully integrated property
management system that offers a wide range of features and
functionality, including front office operations, guest history,
housekeeping, reservations management and more. Its user-friendly
interface is laid out in a logical and understandable format with
quick-feature icons and drag-and-drop capabilities. The software, which
runs on a Microsoft® SQL Server® database, has modules for accounting,
activities, club management, comp accounting, condo accounting, guest
marketing, sales and catering and spa management.
“We are delighted to have been selected by Wild Rose Casinos as their
preferred technology solution,” said Darren Student, senior director of
sales at Agilysys. “Deploying InfoGenesis Flex was a smart choice for
their casino operations because its versatility will allow them to
optimize food and beverage delivery and grow revenue while enhancing
guest service. And, with Visual One supporting their hotel operations,
Wild Rose can improve productivity and focus on creating lasting
connections with guests that encourage repeat stays.”
With an emphasis on small-town friendliness and the allure of big-city
fun, Wild Rose Casinos & Resorts carved a niche in Iowa gaming more than
a decade ago. In their first two years of operation, they built a new
resort from the ground up (Wild Rose Emmetsburg) and acquired one of
Iowa's last cruising riverboats, the Mississippi Belle II. Drawing on
the riverboat's colorful history, Wild Rose Clinton blossomed into the
state's first land-based casino, transforming an underperforming
property into a full-service casino and entertainment venue. Wild Rose
Jefferson is designed to be central Iowa's hottest new casino and
entertainment spot. The Greene Room Event Center hosts a wide array of
music and entertainment from nationally acclaimed acts to up-and-coming
artists.
About Agilysys
Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40
years, delivering innovative guest-centric technology solutions for
gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management,
restaurants, universities, stadia and healthcare. Agilysys offers the
most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale
(POS), property
management (PMS), inventory
and procurement, payments,
and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys
is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings
and its customer-centric service. Some of the largest hospitality
companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest
loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies.
Agilysys operates across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and India
with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA. For more information visit Agilysys.com.
