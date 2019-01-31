Wild Rose Casinos & Resorts Implements Agilysys' PMS and POS Solutions at Each of Their Three Properties

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that its InfoGenesis® POS and Visual One® PMS solutions were successfully implemented at Wild Rose Casinos & Resorts in Iowa to provide a more integrated technology infrastructure and superior guest experience across its three locations in Emmetsburg, Clinton and Jefferson.

In their efforts to deliver an enriched guest experience, Wild Rose Casinos required an enterprise-ready, all-in-one PMS solution and a full POS solution that combines convenience through mobility with complete functionality.

“Agilysys provided us with the mobile enablement and ease of use required for our staff to offer guests a superior and more personalized service,” said Director of IT Phil Smith. “The Visual One PMS and InfoGenesis POS solutions incorporate an accessible user interface with a variety of reporting tools to help us improve productivity and capitalize on revenue opportunities. With Agilysys we gained a technology partner that from the implementation phase through ongoing operations provides the support we need to run our businesses to the best capacity.”

InfoGenesis® POS, a leading point-of-sale solution among luxury hotels and resorts, is a comprehensive POS system that combines highly interactive terminal and tablet touchscreen applications with industry-leading offline capabilities. Its robust reporting and analysis features, extensive enterprise-grade menu and item configuration capabilities, combined with multi-language support, help to drive service flexibility and increased operational efficiency.

Visual One® PMS is a comprehensive and fully integrated property management system that offers a wide range of features and functionality, including front office operations, guest history, housekeeping, reservations management and more. Its user-friendly interface is laid out in a logical and understandable format with quick-feature icons and drag-and-drop capabilities. The software, which runs on a Microsoft® SQL Server® database, has modules for accounting, activities, club management, comp accounting, condo accounting, guest marketing, sales and catering and spa management.

“We are delighted to have been selected by Wild Rose Casinos as their preferred technology solution,” said Darren Student, senior director of sales at Agilysys. “Deploying InfoGenesis Flex was a smart choice for their casino operations because its versatility will allow them to optimize food and beverage delivery and grow revenue while enhancing guest service. And, with Visual One supporting their hotel operations, Wild Rose can improve productivity and focus on creating lasting connections with guests that encourage repeat stays.”

With an emphasis on small-town friendliness and the allure of big-city fun, Wild Rose Casinos & Resorts carved a niche in Iowa gaming more than a decade ago. In their first two years of operation, they built a new resort from the ground up (Wild Rose Emmetsburg) and acquired one of Iowa's last cruising riverboats, the Mississippi Belle II. Drawing on the riverboat's colorful history, Wild Rose Clinton blossomed into the state's first land-based casino, transforming an underperforming property into a full-service casino and entertainment venue. Wild Rose Jefferson is designed to be central Iowa's hottest new casino and entertainment spot. The Greene Room Event Center hosts a wide array of music and entertainment from nationally acclaimed acts to up-and-coming artists.

About Agilysys

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, stadia and healthcare. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA. For more information visit Agilysys.com.

