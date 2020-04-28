Wildfang Helps Shoppers Find Empowering Clothing with Searchspring's Intelligent Search and Merchandising Platform

In the first four months of using Searchspring, Wildfang’s search conversion rate increased by 24% and search revenue per visit also grew by 17%

Searchspring, a provider of intelligent site search and merchandising solutions for online retailers, today announced Wildfang as one of its customers. Wildfang is an omnichannel DTC lifestyle brand with a mission to empower every kind of woman to be the best possible version of herself. Using Searchspring’s platform, Wildfang has experienced increased ecommerce conversions and streamlined their online shopping experience to further deliver on their mission.

Powered by Searchspring’s Site Search & Autocomplete and Category Merchandising solutions, Wildfang now delivers a more personalized journey to each of its consumers, ensuring the shopper arrives at the product they are looking for more quickly and with fewer clicks. With Site Search & Autocomplete, the tool understands nuance in shopper behavior and queries and responds accordingly to deliver the right products. Searchspring’s Category Merchandising displays products that matter to the shopper, when they matter most, with easy drag-and-drop controls that allow Wildfang to organize and rank product results based on rules that align with business goals. Wildfang can also enhance shoppers’ experience by grouping matching items, boosting best-selling products, placing sold-out products at the bottom, and managing campaigns and promotions with ease.

“In terms of our model, the main challenge is ensuring we have a continuous experience for the consumer, in any touchpoint with our brand, both online and offline. That comes down to data and systems,” said Emma Mcilroy, CEO and co-founder, Wildfang. “It’s all about the personalized consumer journey and the ability to help our customers find what they are looking for as fast as humanly possible, which is what Searchspring does.”

By implementing Searchspring’s platform, Wildfang is able to:

Scale its ecommerce site as the company continues to grow, providing real-time updates to adjust to their shoppers’ preferences and needs, all while maintaining full control of the site’s merchandising rules.

Identify new and best-selling products, and promote them through algorithms without having to manually update as products go out of stock or change in demand. As shopper tastes change, Wildfang can easily tweak and optimize merchandising and promotion decisions.

Customize and optimize search, regardless of how different shoppers might search for products on the site.

In the first four months of using Searchspring’s solution, Wildfang’s search conversion rate increased by 24% and search revenue per visit also grew 17%. While the percentage of shoppers using search remained constant, overall revenue from search grew by 9%. Wildfang also realized that shoppers who utilize the search function are four times more likely to convert than those who do not.

“We are thrilled to work with unique brands like Wildfang that provide a very specific product set to a very specific audience. They completely focus on their customer base, and have built a strong ethos around their brand, which we’ve always admired them for,” said Peter Messana, CEO, Searchspring. “We are excited that they have chosen Searchspring to help them deliver a personalized shopping experience that lives up to their vision.”

