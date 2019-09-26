Wiley Announces Quarterly Dividend

John Wiley and Sons (NYSE:JWA)(NYSE:JWB), a global research and education company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share on its Class A and Class B Common Stock, payable on October 23, 2019 to shareholders of record on October 8, 2019.

In fiscal year 2019, Wiley utilized $76 million of cash for dividends and $60 million for share repurchases.

About Wiley

