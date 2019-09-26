Log in
Wiley Announces Quarterly Dividend

09/26/2019 | 08:01am EDT

John Wiley and Sons (NYSE:JWA)(NYSE:JWB), a global research and education company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share on its Class A and Class B Common Stock, payable on October 23, 2019 to shareholders of record on October 8, 2019.

In fiscal year 2019, Wiley utilized $76 million of cash for dividends and $60 million for share repurchases.

To access the Company’s first quarter 2020 results, please see: https://newsroom.wiley.com/press-release/all-corporate-news/wiley-reports-first-quarter-fiscal-2020-results

About Wiley
Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Our scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals and our digital learning, certification, and student-lifecycle services and solutions help students, researchers, universities, corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all of our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.


© Business Wire 2019
