Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wiley Announces Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 08:31am EDT

John Wiley and Sons (NYSE:JWA)(NYSE:JWB), a global research and education company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share on its Class A and Class B Common Stock, payable on April 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2020.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has approved a $200 million share repurchase authorization, on top of the 1.1 million shares remaining in its 2016 program. From June 2016, when the previous 4 million share program was announced, through January 2020, Wiley spent approximately $146 million buying back 2.9 million shares.

Commenting on the announcement, Wiley President and CEO Brian Napack said:

“This new authorization demonstrates our continued confidence in our Research and Education businesses and the essential content, platforms and services that they deliver worldwide, along with our continued ability to generate strong free cash flow and return capital to our shareholders.”

To access the Company’s third quarter 2020 results, please see: https://newsroom.wiley.com/press-release/all-corporate-news/wiley-reports-third-quarter-fiscal-2020-results

About Wiley

Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, we help students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all of our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:46aMY SIZE : MySize Issues Stockholder Update for 2019
PR
08:46aUBS : Announces Redemption of ETRACS - ProShares Daily 3x Inverse Crude ETN Linked to the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex ER Due January 4, 2047
BU
08:46aUBS : Announces Redemption of Three ETNs
BU
08:45aEDDING AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
08:45aCENTURION LAW : International AG and the Germany-Africa Business Forum Make Donation to Support Germany's Fight Against Coronavirus
EQ
08:45aSONIC FOUNDRY : Schools, Businesses, Healthcare Organizations Fortify Coronavirus Contingency Plans with Mediasite
AQ
08:45aSchools, Businesses, Healthcare Organizations Fortify Coronavirus Contingency Plans with Mediasite
GL
08:44aROSS STORES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:41aVEIDEKKE ASA : To build new Voldsløkka School in Oslo
AQ
08:41aLithium Americas Announces Temporary Suspension of Construction in Argentina Following Government Restrictions
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS AG : AMS : Confirms Osram Offer Expected to Close in 2Q; Reiterates 1Q Guidance
2BOEING EYES PRODUCTION PAUSE AS VIRUS SPREADS: sources
3CMC MARKETS PLC : Online broker CMC raises forecast again as trading volumes surge
4FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY : FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY : Final Results for the year ended December 31, 2019
5HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Apple limits online iPhone purchases to tw..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group