Wiley : Hosts Inaugural Global Innovation Conclave to Strengthen the Future of Learning, Research and Work

Wiley (NYSE:JWA)(NYSE:JWB), a global leader in research and education,
brought together leaders of industry and academia for the inaugural
Wiley Global Innovation Conclave 2019 (WGIC) in Bengaluru, India. With a
focus on bridging the skills gap and improving job readiness, this event
fostered thoughtful conversation around the role innovation plays in the
future of learning, research, and work.
Wiley has a long-standing commitment to educational transformation and
innovation, helping learners build skills towards job readiness in
emerging technologies and supporting them throughout their lifelong
learning journey. The WGIC saw deep and thoughtful conversation amongst
renowned industry and academia veterans, members of the Wiley Innovation
Advisory Council (WIAC), along with the Wiley Executive Leadership Team,
helping to identify the skill gaps facing the industry and the growing
need for skilling and reskilling. In addition, the group focused on the
scope and quality of research output in India and how facilitating
innovation in this area can create new business and job opportunities.
The event was held at the ITC Gardenia in Bengaluru and featured a
series of InnovationNXT talks by stalwarts including Prof. C.N.R. Rao,
Bharat Ratna Awardee and Honorary President of Jawaharlal Nehru Centre
for Advanced Scientific Research; Gopichand Katragadda, Group Chief
Technology and Innovation Officer at Tata Sons; Sriram Rajagopal, CEO
and Founder, Diamondpick; Mohan Krishnaraj, VP and Global Head, User
Experience, Harman International; Jo Vempati and Ramakant Vempati,
Co-Founders, Wysa; as well as Wiley representatives, including Peter
Wiley, Chairman Emeritus.
“Wiley has a long history of advocating for advancements in technology
and innovation. With India’s economy growing at an incredible rate and
with the second largest population in the world, it’s clear that we need
to harness new technologies and equip students with the skills necessary
that will allow them to excel in their future careers,” said Vikas
Gupta, Managing Director, Wiley India. “Technology such as artificial
intelligence is poised to greatly change the way we work and live, and
following the recent announcement of India’s National AI for All
strategy, such work has never been more important. I’m so incredibly
thankful to all of our keynotes and attendees for joining together for
the inaugural Wiley Global Innovation Conclave.”
“Wiley has always been a pioneer and propagator of technology and
innovation. After creating the Wiley Innovation Advisory Council last
year, Wiley is working with industry and academia to build the future
workforce for India, as well as the education curriculum,” shared Peter
Wiley, Chairman Emeritus for Wiley. “We will soon introduce learning
solutions to bridge the higher education gap in India to enrich the
learning experience of students and help them develop skills that are
necessary to succeed in the workplace.”
The event also served as the official launch of the Wiley Innovation
Black Book on Exponential Technologies, a resource guide comprised of 18
co-authored, thought-provoking pieces by industry experts, sharing their
vision on the impact of exponential technologies across industries in
future forward scenarios. The book will be available on Wiley.com.
About Wiley
Wiley is a global leader in research and education. Our online
scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, and our digital
learning, assessment, certification and student-lifecycle services and
solutions help universities, academic societies, businesses, governments
and individuals to achieve their academic and professional goals. For
more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our
stakeholders. The company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190203005026/en/