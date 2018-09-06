|
Wiley Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results
09/06/2018 | 02:05pm CEST
John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JWA) (NYSE:JWB), a global research
communications and education company, today announced results for the
first quarter ended July 31, 2018.
Reported results (GAAP): Revenue of $411 million (-$1 million vs.
prior year), Operating Income of $36 million (+$24 million) and EPS of
$0.45 (+$0.29 primarily due to restructuring charges in the prior year)
Non-GAAP results (constant currency): Revenue (-1%), Adjusted
Operating Income (-27%) and Adjusted EPS (-29%) due to investments in
growth initiatives and technology
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY
“First quarter performance was
consistent with our expectations,” said Brian Napack, Wiley’s President
and CEO. “We saw positive underlying developments across our research
and education businesses. In research, we saw growth in article
submissions, publication, and usage. Our share of journal citations
continued to rise, and our share of research article distribution for
the industry continued to grow through our Atypon platform. In
education, our services business added two major university partners in
the UK and extended a long-term US partnership in the quarter and
another more recently, and we received strong customer response to our
new WileyPLUS courseware platform. We also welcomed a new Chief Strategy
Officer to the leadership team, continued to build out editorial and
marketing footprints for China and India, and continued to develop
important new partnerships and distribution models in both education and
research.”
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
Wiley provides non-GAAP financial measures
and performance results such as “Adjusted EPS,” “Adjusted Operating
Income,” “Adjusted CTP,” “Free Cash Flow less Product Development
Spending,” and results on a Constant Currency basis to assess underlying
business performance and trends. Management believes non-GAAP financial
measures, which exclude the impact of restructuring charges and credits
and certain other items, provide for a more comparable basis to analyze
operating results and earnings. See the reconciliations of non-GAAP
financial measures and explanations of the uses of non-GAAP measures in
the supplementary information accompanying this press release.
GAAP Measures
Unaudited ($millions except for EPS)
Revenue
Operating Income
Diluted EPS
Non-GAAP Measures
Adjusted Operating Income
Adjusted EPS
Wiley recorded foreign currency variances in the quarter of $2.4
million favorable in revenue, $0.5 million unfavorable in operating
income, and $0.01 favorable in EPS.
Revenue reflected steady momentum in Research (+1% reported, 0%
constant currency) and growth in Solutions (+8% reported, +7% constant
currency), offset by a decline in Publishing (-5% reported and
constant currency).
Research segment results were driven by
continued double-digit growth in Open Access (+22%), which offset
a modest decline in Journal Subscriptions mainly due to timing of
publications.
Publishing segment performance reflected growth in STM and
Professional Publishing (+3%) offset by a decline in Education
Publishing (-16%).
Solutions segment growth included higher revenue in
Education Services (+11%), Professional Assessment (+6%) and
Corporate Learning (+2%).
GAAP Operating Income increase reflected the timing of
restructuring charges and credits, with a $6.1 million restructuring
credit this period and a $25.7 million restructuring charge in the
prior year period. Adjusted Operating Income declined mainly
due to investment in growth initiatives and technology.
Research CTP declined 6% on a reported basis and 13% on an
adjusted basis at constant currency. Performance reflected
investments in editorial and marketing resources to support
increased journal publishing, and to a lesser extent, higher
investment in technology.
Publishing CTP increased substantially on a reported basis
due to the timing of restructuring credits and charges, but
declined 16% on an adjusted basis at constant currency due to
lower revenue.
Solutions CTP grew to $3.2 million on a reported basis from
a loss of $2.0 million in the prior year. On an adjusted basis at
constant currency, Solutions CTP grew to $3.0 million from $0.8
million due to higher revenue.
Corporate Expenses decreased 25% on a reported basis due to
the timing of restructuring credits and charges, but increased 6%
on an adjusted basis at constant currency primarily due to
professional fees associated with strategic planning.
GAAP EPS growth reflected higher reported operating income and
lower foreign exchange losses, which offset a higher effective tax
rate. Adjusted EPS decline was primarily due to lower adjusted
operating income.
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities was $149.5 million
compared to a net use of $81.2 million in the prior year period,
primarily due to timing swings in working capital. Free Cash Flow
less Product Development Spending was a use of $169.5 million
compared to a use of $117.2 million in prior year primarily
attributable to higher cash used in operating activities. Cash flow
from operations is seasonally a use of cash in the first half of
Wiley’s fiscal year principally due to the timing of collections for
annual journal subscriptions. Capital expenditures, including
Technology, Property, and Equipment and Product development spending,
declined $16.0 million to $20.0 million due to the completion of
Wiley’s headquarter renovations, an ERP release for journal
subscriptions, and reporting changes from the adoption of ASC 606.
Shareholder Return: In June, Wiley raised its annual dividend
for the 25th consecutive year to $0.33 per quarter (+3%).
For the quarter, the Company utilized $19 million of cash for
dividends and approximately $8 million for share repurchases with an
average per share cost of $63.48.
FISCAL YEAR 2019 OUTLOOK
The Company reaffirms its fiscal
2019 guidance.
Adjusted EPS
Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wiley anticipates low-single digit Revenue growth in Research and
Solutions offset by a low-single digit Revenue decline in Publishing.
Adjusted EPS is expected to decline primarily due to increased
investment in revenue growth initiatives, particularly in Research and
Education Services.
Cash Provided by Operating Activities reflects the impact of growth
investments and substantially lower gains in working capital. In
addition, implementation of ASC 606 will move approximately $10
million of spending from Capital Expenditures to Cash from Operating
Activities.
Capital Expenditures expected to decline modestly with the completion
of the Company’s headquarters transformation. Increased investment is
expected in areas of product development and business optimization.
Implementation of ASC 606 will move approximately $10 million of
spending from Capital Expenditures to Cash from Operating Activities.
Effective tax rate for the year is expected to be approximately 23-24%.
EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL
Scheduled for today, September 6 at
10:00 a.m. (ET). Access the webcast on Wiley.com, at https://www.wiley.com/en-us/investors.
U.S. callers, please dial 888-394-8218 and enter the participant code
9097434#. International callers, please dial (323) 701-0225 and enter
the participant code 9097434#.
ABOUT WILEY
Wiley, a global research and education company,
helps people and organizations develop the skills and knowledge they
need to succeed. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and
scholarly journals, combined with our digital learning, assessment and
certification solutions help universities, academic societies,
businesses, governments and individuals increase the academic and
professional impact of their work. For more than 200 years, we have
delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The Company's
website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains certain
forward-looking statements concerning the Company's Fiscal Year 2019
Outlook, operations, performance, and financial condition. Reliance
should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as actual results
may differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements. Any
such forward-looking statements are based upon a number of assumptions
and estimates that are inherently subject to uncertainties and
contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, and
are subject to change based on many important factors. Such factors
include, but are not limited to (i) the level of investment in new
technologies and products; (ii) subscriber renewal rates for the
Company's journals; (iii) the financial stability and liquidity of
journal subscription agents; (iv) the consolidation of book wholesalers
and retail accounts; (v) the market position and financial stability of
key online retailers; (vi) the seasonal nature of the Company's
educational business and the impact of the used book market; (vii)
worldwide economic and political conditions; (viii) the Company's
ability to protect its copyrights and other intellectual property
worldwide (ix) the ability of the Company to successfully integrate
acquired operations and realize expected opportunities and (x) other
factors detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation
to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect
subsequent events or circumstances.
|
Revenue
Costs and expenses:
Operating and administrative expenses (4)
Amortization of intangibles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) The supplementary information included in this press release for
the three months ended July 31, 2018 is preliminary and subject to
change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form
10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
|
GAAP Earnings Per Share - Diluted
Adjustments:
|
Research:
Open Access
Licensing, Reprints, Backfiles, and Other
Total Journal Revenue
Publishing Technology Services (Atypon)
Total Revenue
Publishing:
Education Publishing
Course Workflow (WileyPLUS)
Test Preparation and Certification
Licensing, Distribution, Advertising and Other
Total Revenue
Solutions:
Total Revenue
Corporate Expenses (2):
Total Consolidated Revenue
Consolidated Operating Income (2)
|
Current Assets
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.
Explanation of Usage of
NON-GAAP Performance Measures
In this earnings release and supplemental information, management
presents the following non-GAAP performance measures:
-
Adjusted Earnings Per Share (“Adjusted EPS”);
-
Free Cash Flow less product development spending;
-
Adjusted Operating Income and margin;
-
Adjusted Contribution to Profit ("CTP") and margin; and
-
Results on a constant currency basis.
Management uses these non-GAAP performance measures as supplemental
indicators of our operating performance and financial position as well
for internal reporting and forecasting purposes, when publicly providing
its outlook, to evaluate the Company's performance and to evaluate and
calculate incentive compensation. Non-GAAP performance measures do not
have standardized meanings prescribed by US GAAP and therefore may not
be comparable to the calculation of similar measures used by other
companies, and should not be viewed as alternatives to measures of
financial results under US GAAP.
The Company presents these non-GAAP performance measures in addition to
GAAP financial results because it believes that these non-GAAP
performance measures provide useful information to certain investors and
financial analysts for operational trends and comparisons across
accounting periods. The use of these non-GAAP performance measures
provides a consistent basis to evaluate operating profitability and
performance trends by excluding items that we do not consider to be
controllable activities for this purpose. For example:
-
Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Contribution to
Profit provide a more comparable basis to analyze operating results
and earnings and are measures commonly used by shareholders to measure
our performance.
-
Free Cash Flow less product development spending helps assess our
ability, over the long term, to create value for our shareholders as
it represents cash available to repay debt, pay common dividends and
fund share repurchases and new acquisitions.
-
Results on a constant currency basis removes distortion from the
effects of foreign currency movements to provide better comparability
of our business trends from period to period. We measure our
performance before the impact of foreign currency (or at “constant
currency”), which means that we apply the same foreign currency
exchange rates for the current and equivalent prior period.
In addition, the Company has historically provided these or similar
non-GAAP performance measures and understands that some investors and
financial analysts find this information helpful in analyzing the
Company's operating margins, and net income and comparing the Company's
financial performance to that of its peer companies and competitors.
Based on interactions with investors, we also believe that our non-GAAP
performance measures are regarded as useful to our investors as
supplemental to our GAAP financial results, and that there is no
confusion regarding the adjustments or our operating performance to our
investors due to the comprehensive nature of our disclosures.
