Wiley Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

06/04/2020 | 08:37am EDT

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE: JWA) (NYSE: JWB), a global leader in research and education, will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 results prior to market open on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The Company has scheduled a conference call beginning at 10 a.m. ET that day to discuss the results.

  • The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available at www.wiley.com under Investor Relations, Events and Presentations, or https://www.wiley.com/en-us/investors. U.S. and Canada callers, please dial (844) 231-0103 and enter the participant code 8193099#. International callers, please dial (216) 562-0402 and enter the participant code 8193099#.
  • An archive of the webcast will be available on www.wiley.com for a period of one year.

About Wiley

Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, we help students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all of our stakeholders. The company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.


